Abu Dhabi, UAE: In celebration of the International Youth Day, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the pivotal role the youth plays in driving sustainable economic development and the prosperity of the private sector in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that the youth are the true wealth of the country, and the engine of its economic and social growth, guided by the directives of the wise leadership and its commitment to investing in their potentials and preparing them for the future.

By collaborating with its subsidiary the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), the Abu Dhabi Chamber is dedicated to empowering the youth through diverse programs and initiatives that are designed to increase the role the youth play in the private sector while encouraging them to innovate and actively contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi.

On this occasion, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that empowering the youth is integral to the comprehensive development vision of the UAE, noting that the Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to enhancing the role of the youth in the private sector by providing them with the opportunities that enables them to realize their ambitions and make meaningful contributions to the national economy.

“The launch of the ADYBC reflects our continued commitment to empowering the youth and integrating them into the business community in Abu Dhabi. The newly launched Council offers innovative incubators that foster innovation and creativity, strengthening the role of the youths in the comprehensive development process and increase their contribution to the economy by providing a competitive environment for the development and growth of the private sector, in alignment with our strategic objective of making Abu Dhabi the top destination for business and talent both locally and globally,” he remarked.

Mansour Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, President of the ADYBC, stated that the Council is dedicated to realizing the ambitious vision of empowering young entrepreneurs and transform their ideas into successful projects while equipping them with future-ready skills. “We, at the ADBYC, take pride in being part of the empowerment journey of the youth and in supporting the continued efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to enhance economic sustainability by adopting key initiatives and activities that stimulate young entrepreneurs and inspire them to invest in future sectors and new innovative projects,” he added.