Singapore – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) concluded a highly successful two-day visit to Singapore, signing seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Singapore's leading construction, engineering, and architecture firms, and associations at the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) International Roadshow, advancing infrastructure innovation, smart city planning, and modular construction across Abu Dhabi's USD 54+ billion infrastructure pipeline.

The Abu Dhabi delegation, led by H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, comprised senior government officials and representatives from Abu Dhabi's leading entities including, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Investment Office, LEAD Development, Aldar, Modon, Bloom Holding, and Gridora, who engaged in high-level meetings with Singapore's top architecture firms, engineering consultants, modular construction specialists, and government agencies, exploring collaboration opportunities in prefabricated construction, digital twins, sustainable infrastructure, and innovative delivery models.

The Abu Dhabi delegation included H.E. Ambassador Jamal Abdullah AlSuwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Singapore; H.E. Adel Salem Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Capital Projects Contractual Affairs Sector at ADPIC; Eng. Khulood Al Marzouqi, Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure Regulation & Support at DMT; Khadija Khalifa Mubarak Saif Al Rubaei, Director, Strategic Development & Integration at ADPIC; Eid Alobeidli, Director of Musataha & Public-Private Partnerships at ADIO; Adel Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Project; Ibrahim Almaghribi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon; Carlos Wakim, Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Holding; Mounir Haidar, Managing Partner of LEAD Development; and Marc Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of Gridora.

The delegation was joined by Dr. Brian Shegar, Chair of the UAE Singapore Business Council; Kelvin Wong, Chief Executive Officer of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA); Tiah Nan Chyuan, President of the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA); Calvin Chua, Deputy Director of Enterprise Singapore; and over 400 senior industry leaders from Singapore.

ADPIC signed strategic agreements with BCA International for built environment excellence, Surbana Jurong for master planning and urban development, Meinhardt Group for engineering consultancy, Singapore Institute of Architects for design collaboration, CPG Corporation for infrastructure solutions, Tech Onshore MEP Prefabricators (TOM Singapore) for advanced MEP systems, and RSP Architects for design solutions. Collectively, the MoUs strengthen Abu Dhabi's partnerships with Singapore's built environment leaders to advance innovation, knowledge transfer, and sustainability in capital project delivery, laying a foundation for future-ready, Net Zero infrastructure and smart city development in the Emirate.

H.E. Eng. Eid, said: "Singapore represents the pinnacle of smart city innovation and advanced construction methodologies. This roadshow has opened concrete pathways for Singaporean expertise to contribute to Abu Dhabi's ambitious infrastructure agenda. The seven MoUs signed today are the foundation for long-term partnerships that will bring cutting-edge technologies, digital planning tools, and sustainable design principles to our projects. The roadshow marks a major step in advancing global partnerships to co-create the blueprint for liveable, resilient cities of the future."

Hosted in partnership with Enterprise Singapore, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), and the UAE Singapore Business Council, the roadshow showcased Abu Dhabi's PPP frameworks, investment incentives, and regulatory environment while facilitating dialogue on Singapore's globally recognized best practices in developing built environments and its world-class construction capabilities and innovation ecosystem.

Heng Teck Thai, Deputy CEO of BCA, and Executive Director of BCA International: “Our collaboration with ADPIC reinforces Singapore’s commitment to global built environment excellence. Through BCA’s Green Mark framework, Singapore’s strong DfMA and IDD digitalization capabilities, and quality construction, we aim to accelerate capacity building, and promote sustainable and innovative construction that shape resilient and energy-efficient cities across Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Abu Dhabi developers presented their project pipelines and partnership opportunities during dedicated sessions that outlined specific collaboration areas across mixed-use developments, residential communities, and integrated urban districts. Supported by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) as Government Partner and Abu Dhabi Investment Office as Ecosystem Partner, the roadshow hosted extensive B2B networking sessions and private meetings between Abu Dhabi entities and Singaporean firms, exploring joint ventures to build greener, faster, and better.

Eng. Khulood Al Marzouqi, Acting Executive Director, Infrastructure Regulation & Support, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said: "These strategic agreements exemplify Abu Dhabi’s commitment to utilising global expertise to shape the Emirate’s future-ready urban landscape. We look forward to leveraging the extensive experience of Singaporean firms in developing resilient and sustainable infrastructure that meaningfully contributes to the quality of life of those benefiting from it.”

Eid Alobeidli, Director of Musataha and Public-Private Partnerships at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Singapore and Abu Dhabi share a strong foundation of excellence in infrastructure development, with this latest milestone in our partnership fostering new opportunities for co-investment, technology transfer and knowledge exchange that will shape the future of infrastructure across both regions. In Abu Dhabi, what we’re building goes beyond individual projects; we’re developing an integrated ecosystem that leverages world-class infrastructure, digital innovation and proven PPP delivery models to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a future-ready global capital.”

Following strategic engagements at the Shangri-La Hotel, the Abu Dhabi delegation visited the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore City Gallery and conducted site visits to Surbana Jurong Campus and Teambuild ICPH's modular construction facilities, highlighting cooperation opportunities and the role of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure vision in accelerating the transition towards smart, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

Singapore and the UAE have maintained strong bilateral ties across infrastructure and construction sectors, with Singaporean firms bringing world-class expertise in urban planning, sustainable design, and construction innovation. The ADIS Singapore Roadshow marks a significant milestone in deepening this partnership, creating new avenues for technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and co-investment in next-generation infrastructure projects.

The roadshow is part of ADPIC's international engagement strategy, following the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit in June 2025, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and welcomed over 4,100 participants from more than 100 countries. The ADIS International Roadshow continues with strategic missions to China (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Turkey (Ankara and Istanbul) throughout October and November 2025.

Insights into the Strategic MoUs Signed at the ADIS Roadshow in Singapore

Building and Construction Authority International (BCAI): ADPIC and BCAI will collaborate to advance green building standards, capacity building, and technology transfer in support of Abu Dhabi's Net Zero 2050 ambitions. The partnership aims to align Abu Dhabi's upcoming developments with BCA's internationally recognized Green Mark scheme, establishing pathways for Super Low Energy Building (SLEB) certifications and Net Zero models. Both parties will launch customized training and study missions on sustainable design, construction productivity, and regulatory frameworks, while creating new collaboration opportunities for Singaporean firms through joint platforms.

Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA): SIA members will gain access to ADPIC's project pipeline in Abu Dhabi and be given the opportunity to contribute to sustainable design standards and public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives. The collaboration will also include joint studies on digital transformation, risk management, and low-carbon design, as well as capacity-building workshops to enhance the resilience and global competitiveness of Singapore's architectural enterprises.

Surbana Jurong: Surbana Jurong will partner with ADPIC on project governance, large-scale urban planning, and capacity building in capital project delivery. The MoU emphasizes knowledge exchange in PPP models, research into digital transformation and innovative financing, as well as benchmarking construction standards to optimize project outcomes.

Meinhardt Group: The partnership focuses on joint initiatives in financial structuring, urban infrastructure planning, and digital engineering for sustainable city development. Collaborative efforts will include feasibility studies on construction delivery innovation, PPP investment opportunities, and risk mitigation for large-scale capital projects.

CPG Corporation: CPG will collaborate with ADPIC on integrated urban design, landscape architecture, and green infrastructure planning for resilient, smart city environments. The agreement also involves knowledge exchange on modular and prefabricated construction approaches, project management training, and PPP model development to enhance delivery efficiency.

Tech Onshore MEP Prefabricators (TOM Singapore): The partnership between TOM Singapore and ADPIC will focus on modern methods of construction to improve productivity and reduce carbon footprints in infrastructure delivery. The collaboration includes technology transfer, training programmes, and joint demonstration projects to accelerate the adoption of smart construction and digital engineering solutions across Abu Dhabi's new developments.

RSP Architects: ADPIC and RSP will collaborate to drive project excellence and innovation across Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape. The partnership centres on knowledge sharing and joint capacity building in project management, PPP models, and governance, with a focus on advanced construction methods and sustainable, low-carbon design. RSP’s regional expertise in the Middle East will support the adoption of modular, prefabricated, and energy-efficient technologies, while both parties pursue harmonised project standards, market development initiatives, and joint research in digital transformation, ESG, and innovative infrastructure finance.

Quotes from Abu Dhabi Delegation

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The ADIS Roadshow is a key platform to share Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable urban transformation. It fosters global collaboration across development, design, and smart-city innovation – values that define Modon’s approach to creating intelligent, connected communities that enhance quality of life and advance the emirate’s next phase of growth.”

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects, said: “Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure requirements continue to evolve at pace to support the needs of the Emirate’s growing population, and its position as a global business, investment, and tourism destination. To support this growth, Aldar continues to explore opportunities to diversify its supply chain and secure new capabilities, technologies, and knowledge. Singapore is a leader in construction innovation, and we look forward to building long-term partnerships with firms that can further support our mandate as a partner of choice for government projects in Abu Dhabi.”

Carlos Wakim, Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Holding is pleased to take part in the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit Roadshows, an initiative that reflects the emirate’s vision for sustainable growth and innovation. At Bloom, we are committed to contributing to this vision by curating premium communities that reflect excellence in design, livability, and long-term value creation. Through our participation, we aim to engage with visionary leaders and partners who share Abu Dhabi’s commitment to becoming a global exemplar of smart, inclusive, and sustainable urban living.”

Mounir Haidar, P.E., Co-founder of LEAD Development and Managing Director of Jubail Island Investment Company, said: “The ADIS Roadshow underscores the power of collaboration between government and private sector partners in advancing the UAE’s infrastructure and development agenda. Through initiatives like this, LEAD Development reaffirms its commitment to building communities that balance innovation, sustainability, and human wellbeing.”

Marc Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer at Gridora, said: “The ADIS Roadshow provided an invaluable platform for the Abu Dhabi and Singapore delegations to unite around a shared vision: building sustainable infrastructure that drives rapid economic growth, meets the rising demand for advanced technology, and ensures environmental resilience. Gridora is committed to tackling these challenges across the transport sector, social infrastructure, as well as digital and utilities, by leveraging the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework—combining the strengths of both public and private stakeholders.”

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.