Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will be promoting its diverse collection of published titles with an event at Deerfields Mall this month.

Running from June 15 to July 3 at the shopping centre in the Al Bahia area of Abu Dhabi, the ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ initiative will offer more than 450 titles, with a total of over 2250 books, at affordable prices for all types of readers.

The event aims to promote the ALC’s publications in reaching the widest audience of readers by making the published works available for sale to all visitors to Deerfields Mall.

“The ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ initiative was a tremendous success when it was launched for the first time in September 2021, where it helped strengthen the culture of reading among community members, motivating them to make it a daily habit,” said Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC.

“This year’s event will again give the public access to a wide collection of books in various fields in an innovative way. It will also align with the strategic objectives of the ALC, which include advancing knowledge and establishing direct communication with the public through a portfolio of initiatives and projects that clearly impact the UAE’s cultural scene.”

The Khazanat Al Kutub event at Deerfields Mall is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.