Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the recipients of the ‘Spotlight on Rights’ grant programme, which supports translations from and into the Arabic language, as well as the production of digital and audio titles.

The call for applications was announced in May 2022 during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). More than 2,000 applications were received, almost double from the 1,037 received last year. So far this year, 135 applicants have received support, with 71 publishing houses from 16 countries benefitting from the programme.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The enthusiasm we have seen among publishers from all around the world for the ‘Spotlight on Rights’ programme strengthens our resolution at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to encourage talented Arab writers, translators, and audio-visual content creators. This will not only support creativity, translation, and publishing in Arabic, but also generate interest in learning the language among native speakers and non-speakers. The programme reminds us the importance of intellectual property rights and publishing best practices in the region, especially in the field of digital content.”

Since its launch in 2009, the programme has strengthened the relationship between the ALC and Arab and international publishers, supporting the publication of more than 900 books with over 120 publishers across various categories, including children’s literature, science, history, and social sciences, among others.

The ‘Spotlight on Rights' grant programme supports the ALC’s mission to spread Arab culture and literature internationally across all fields of knowledge, both in Arabic and in other languages. The initiative also encourages the exchange of book rights between Arab and international publishing houses, to translate more works from and into Arabic, and offers the opportunity to build and develop long-term relationships with publishers participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The programme offers grants up to AED 14,700 (US $4,002) for printed books translated into or from Arabic, while the grants for conversion from print to e-book or audiobook format are up to AED 7,400 (US $2,014) for each book.

