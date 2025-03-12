Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) revealed that 89 government and companies have successfully met the compliance requirements for implementing the ‘National Standard for Business Continuity’ in Abu Dhabi. This achievement follows the first and second rounds of external audits conducted by the Centre, which assessed the preparedness of local entities and companies to manage emergencies and their adherence to the core requirements of the ‘National Standard for Business Continuity’.

This move greatly highlights the Centre’s dedication to bolstering emergency preparedness of various entities across the Emirate. By ensuring constant and uninterrupted delivery of essential services during crises, it aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in emergency and crises management. The audit assessed 90 government entities and companies, alongside three private sector organisations, since 2021. It was conducted by a team led by the Centre’s representative, accompanied by employees from the Centre and a representative from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Shaikha Khamis Al Azeezi, Director of Business Continuity and Alternative Services Department at ADCMC, said: “The auditing process is a key component of the ADCMC’s strategic approach to ensure and enhance Abu Dhabi’s preparedness for emergencies and crises. This aligns seamlessly with the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents. This rigorous process evaluates compliance of entities with the local strategic indicator, ‘Entities’ Compliance percentage to Business Continuity Standard.”

Al Azeezi emphasised that ADCMC prioritises robust collaboration and communication with relevant entities during the external audit process. She highlighted that it aligns with their annual plan to communicate with entities and companies across the Emirate to foster awareness on implementing the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). Furthermore, she stated that the Centre actively promotes a culture of business continuity at all occupational levels by organising general and specialised informative workshops throughout the year.

Key achievements in this domain have been achieved by collaboration with strategic partners. These achievements include achieving integration in auditing the Data Recovery Requirements, conducting a comprehensive study in assessing business continuity awareness and knowledge within the Emirate, as well as developing an organisational policy and guidance manual for backup power systems in critical facilities in Abu Dhabi. in addition, the Centre has also managed to establish the Abu Dhabi’s ‘National Standard for Business Continuity’ in the healthcare sector, as a part of Abu Dhabi’s National Business Continuity Standards for critical activities and sectors.

The ADCMC introduced the AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2021 Standard for Business Continuity Management System to ensure efficient management with the smooth operation of critical services during disruption. It also plays a vital role in ensuring and enhancing the preparedness of essential sectors and activities within the Emirate under all circumstances, including emergencies and crises.

ADCMC is dedicated to supporting both government and private entities in the implementation of the BCMS as a core component of their institutional frameworks. This focus aims to ensure the consistent delivery of critical services and uninterrupted operations in all situations. The Centre strives for excellence by developing the Abu Dhabi Standards for Business Continuity across all critical activities in Abu Dhabi. Developing The standard of the healthcare sector has already started, with ongoing efforts to adapt to the local changes. These shifts include the establishment and integration of new institutions, as well as engaging additional entities to measure maturity levels and provide necessary support. In addition, the Centre aims to build and enhance the competences of relevant entities through strategic collaborations and leverage latest advancements to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model in emergency and crisis management.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

