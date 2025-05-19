Abu Dhabi: A total of 78 judicial officers from six government entities in Abu Dhabi have taken the legal oath before His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, marking the official commencement of their duties related to administrative offences within their respective jurisdictions. Their roles will be performed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

His Excellency Ali Al Baloushi explained that granting judicial officer status to inspectors across various government departments comes in line with directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of services across all sectors and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s competitive standing.

The Attorney General urged the newly sworn-in officers to set an example in fulfilling their responsibilities, contributing to service excellence throughout the Emirate, safeguarding the interests of all community segments, and addressing improper practices that may hinder sustainable development across various fields.

He also highlighted the Judicial Department’s commitment to training and qualifying candidates for judicial officer status in accordance with the highest international standards. This ensures that all audit and inspection operations are carried out in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations governing public services, while upholding proper oversight in line with legal principles to guarantee the correct application of legal procedures.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the main headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, with the participating officers representing six entities: TAQA Distribution, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Economic Development, the Environment Authority – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Department of Community Development.