Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), revealed that the volume of trade between Ajman and Qatar increased by 68% until the third quarter of this year, with a total value reaching AED 521 million, compared to AED 310 million until the third quarter of 2022. The most important export products include ships, boats, iron and steel products, and mineral oils.

Al Janahi praised the fraternal ties and deep-rooted bilateral relations between the UAE and Qatar and their sharing of cultural and social heritage, and the extent to which these strong ties reflect on the growth rates of economic cooperation and the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two countries.

He stated that the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached AED 31 billion during 2022, compared to approximately AED 14 billion during 2021, with a growth rate of 124%, which demonstrates the strength and durability of the economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Mohamed Al Janahi congratulated the leadership and people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatari National Day, wishing further progress and prosperity for Qatar and that it would continue to build a promising and bright future with the efforts of its people and under the flag of its wise leadership