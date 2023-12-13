Thirty-six (36) private notaries were sworn in before His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), prior to assuming their duties in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 11 of 2017 Concerning the Notary Public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Decision No. 38 of 2017 of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, approving the regulations governing the private notary and the regime of government agency employees authorised to practice as notary public.

H.E. Yousef Alabri explained that the licensing of the fourth batch of private notaries to work in law firms authorised to perform the functions of notary public, is driven by the objective of supporting the ease of doing business and its role in attracting investments, so as to consolidate the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi globally, as part of the efforts to support the Emiratization rates, and provide employment opportunities for young Emiratis in the private sector.

With the licensing of the new group of private notaries, the total number of authorised personnel practising as private notaries has reached 67, spread across several branches of law firms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, offering multiple options for customers to carry out notarial transactions, Alabri said. This improves the competitive environment between service providers, aided by a reliable technical infrastructure that guarantees speed and ease of access to all the services provided by the Judicial Department. It also reflects positively on the quality of performance and allows keeping pace with the rapid developments observed in the emirate's economic sectors, he added.

The Judicial Department attaches great importance to delivering specialised professional training and qualification to private notaries in accordance with the highest internationally approved standards, through enrolment in specialised qualification programmes with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) to equip them with the necessary skills required to practice as notaries, while continuing to deliver professional guidance programmes and providing direct technical support and ongoing training and development to ensure quality performance, Alabri said.

The Undersecretary of the ADJD explained that the objective of the specialised training programmes for candidates to the profession of notary public is to provide them with the necessary knowledge, attitudes, behavioural skills and abilities, and to qualify them to carry out their duties with great accuracy and in accordance with the approved standards, thus enabling them to correctly apply the law while authenticating documents, and to perform all legal tasks with efficiency and proficiency.

