Ghaya initiative designed to improve community members’ financial literacy, ensure financial stability and facilitate volunteering opportunities

Over five cohorts, the programme trained a total of 725 individuals

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for the fifth cohort of the Ghaya Financial Literacy Programme, an innovative social initiative to improve personal-finance skills of community members. The initiative was launched in 2020 in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), and the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF), and in collaboration with the SSA. The programme is now operated by the Emirates Association of Accountants and Auditors (AAA) and supported by the Department of Community Development (DCD).

The programme was delivered by 25 volunteers, who were honoured for playing an instrumental role in driving change in the community and building a financially healthier society through educating and guiding the participants.

The programme saw 235 citizens and residents enroll in its fifth cohort, who were also congratulated by officials at the ceremony. The participants included the nominees of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), Abu Dhabi government employees with less than five years’ work experience registered throughAbu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the Human Resources Authority (HRA), the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

To play their part, the volunteers were initially familiarised with the curriculum developed by the LIBF and equipped with necessary tools to best support the participants. Upon completion of the programme, they were awarded a ‘Certified Financial Literacy Digital Trainer’ badge, which qualifies them to deliver financial literacy programmes.

Dr. Mohammed Khalfan Aldhaheri, Acting Executive Director, Community Engagement & Volunteering of Ma’an, highlighted the authority's priority to make the Ghaya programme a valuable resource for the community to develop positive financial behaviors through powerful money-management tools.

“To identify social priorities of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi conducts a ‘Quality of Life’ survey each year. The outcomes allow Ma’an to identify impactful and sustainable interventions and better collaborate with public, private and third sector entities to serve its needs” he explained.

Ma’an and its partnersfollow-up with the programme participants for nine months after completion to evaluate the programme’s impact on their spending and saving habits.

Congratulating the graduates of the fifth cohort, Her Excellency Amna AlMahri, General Manager of the Emirates Association of Accountants and Auditors (UAE AAA) expressed confidence that the Ghaya programme would eventually bring about a social transformation in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. AlMahri also thanked the strategic partners of the initiative, including ADGMA and LIBF, for their tireless effort to ensure financial wellbeing for the Abu Dhabi community.

Kareem Refaay, Managing Director, LIBF-MENA, said: “We are proud to be part of this ambitious programme, which educates and promotes financial responsibility among members of the Abu Dhabi community, enabling them to lead a balanced and sustainable lifestyle. The partnership has provided us with the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the long-term financial wellbeing of the society, as the programme participants transfer their learning outcomes to their families and ecosystems, helping shape a financially sound and socially responsible generation.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the programme’s sixth cohort are in full swing, with registration open for individuals to enrol as participants to learn, or as specialized volunteers to deliver the programme. The sixth cohort builds on the successes of the previous ones, which saw a total of 725 participants, to leave a positive financial and social impact on the lives of UAE citizens and residents.

