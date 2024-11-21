Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Motors, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, has inked a landmark agreement with the Dubai Police Transport and Rescue Department to add 200 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to its public safety fleet.

The new fleet of SUVs were welcomed in a major ceremonial handover attended by senior representatives from Dubai Police, including Major General Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, Brigadier Nabil Abdullah Al Rida, Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Saleh Al Nimr, Director of the Police Vehicle Department.

Present at the ceremony from Al-Futtaim Automotive were Antoine Barthes – Vice President, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Yousuf AlRaeesi – Director of GCR & HSSE, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Jacques Brent – Managing Director, Toyota & Lexus UAE, and Sherif Atwa – B2B Sales Director, Toyota & Lexus UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of GCR & HSSE, Al-Futtaim Automotive said: “As one of the nation’s largest automotive companies, Al-Futtaim Automotive is dedicated to serving the community and supporting Dubai Police in their mission to ensure public safety. The fleet expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our continuing collaboration with the authority. It was a privilege to stand alongside senior representatives from Dubai Police, Al-Futtaim Automotive and Toyota to mark this milestone as we deliver 200 units of the legendary SUV into public service, reinforcing our shared commitment to product excellence and advancing the future of mobility in the UAE.”

The Land Cruiser LC300 follows a proud, decades-long tradition of Toyota SUVs serving the Dubai Police fleet, succeeding notable predecessors such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series and the Toyota FJ Cruiser, to name a few.

Known for its unrivalled durability, off-road capability, and reliability, the LC300 is engineered to tackle any environment, making it the ideal vehicle for public security patrols across the UAE's diverse terrains.

As with every generation, it has led the way in vehicle evolution while incorporating the latest technologies. To further improve the traditional off-road performance, a number of developments and new technologies were adopted, including improvements to the basic suspension performance and wheel articulation, improved road-holding performance through the adoption of the world-first E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), and adoption of the Multi-Terrain Monitor and Multi Terrain Select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode.

A newly developed 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine is used to achieve class-leading driving performance and drivability that surpass those of a conventional V8 engine. When combined with the newly developed Direct Shift-10AT (10-speed automatic transmission) and lighter body weight, the new engine greatly improves environmental performance as well.

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota has been exclusively distributed in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over six decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

With a large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV, as well as a wide range of Hybrid options, Al-Futtaim Toyota is setting new benchmarks for clean motoring in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society.

Toyota’s line-up features several hybrid vehicles including the sporty, practical and environmentally friendly RAV4, the C-HR, an innovative compact SUV, the seven-seater Highlander which is the brands biggest HEV to date, the powerful and efficient Corolla and the sleek and sophisticated Camry.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story, with the 2021 version launching a year later in October 2020.

In August 2020 Al-Futtaim Toyota shook up the lifestyle pickup segment with the introduction of the all-new eighth-generation Toyota Hilux Adventure. This was the first time ever that the Hilux is available as a retail model in the UAE, meaning that it is no longer limited to dominating the commercial-use sector.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com