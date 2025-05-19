Dubai – Dubai Customs concluded its active participation in the 2025 National Service Career Fair, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai from 12 to 14 May. The department’s stand attracted significant interest, receiving 1,529 visitors, and 1,276 UAE nationals applied for the training programs and scholarships offered by Dubai Customs during the event.

Dubai Customs participated with the aim of attracting national talent and introducing them to its flagship training program, "Masar 33," which includes three key initiatives designed to empower youth and provide promising career paths.

The program includes academic scholarships, offering opportunities to enroll in specialized university programs in trade, customs, and logistics, as well as a master’s program in digital trade and supply chain management, which currently has 14 enrolled students.

In addition, the professional customs inspector training program was launched to strengthen the capabilities of high school graduates through a seven-month intensive training course aimed at preparing them to join the customs inspection workforce. To date, the program has attracted 84 Emiratis.

Dubai Customs also launched a logistics sector training program through the Dubai Logistics Academy, aimed at equipping Emirati talent with the skills needed to work in logistics services companies, thereby enhancing their career prospects and expanding their professional horizons.

At the close of the fair, Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Customs, highlighted the strong interest from young Emiratis in the training programs. He affirmed that the Dubai Logistics Academy plays a vital role in opening new pathways for nationals to work in trade, logistics, and security sectors, with a focus on attracting outstanding national talent. This, in turn, strengthens their role in sustainable development and supports Dubai Customs' strategic goals in alignment with the country’s vision to empower youth and boost their contribution to national progress.