A total of 12 Emirati lawyers have joined the list of practicing lawyers before the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s courts, after meeting the required conditions and successfully completing the accredited training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy. This step strengthens the justice sector by adding qualified national professionals equipped to practice law according to the highest standards.

The decision follows a resolution by the Lawyers Affairs Committee during its periodic meeting, chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The Committee reviewed the agenda items and discussed various topics related to regulating professional practice and ensuring the efficiency and transparency of procedures.

The Committee issued a series of regulatory decisions, including renewing the registration of six lawyers whose enrollment had expired for more than two months, transferring three lawyers to the list of non-practicing lawyers before the courts, and approving the renewal of registration for one law firm representative. These decisions reflect the Department’s commitment to managing lawyers’ records in an organized and flexible manner, while ensuring accurate follow-up in line with legal regulations.

The Committee also reviewed three complaints against lawyers and took appropriate actions to ensure adherence to the ethics and principles of the profession. In addition, six various requests submitted by lawyers were discussed as part of ongoing efforts to maintain the continuity of legal services and enhance professional performance in the legal sector.

The Committee emphasized that these measures come within the framework of efforts to develop and regulate the legal profession according to professional and ethical standards, reinforcing the role of lawyers as key partners in the justice system and upholding rights and the rule of law.