DETROIT – General Motors Co. today reported 2021 full-year earnings that include net income of $10 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $14.3 billion, net income margin of 7.9%, EBIT-adjusted margin of 11.3%, EPS-diluted of $6.70 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $7.07. GM’s full-year net income, EBIT-adjusted, EBIT-adjusted margin and EPS measures are all records.

GM’s fourth-quarter results include net income of $1.7 billion, net income margin of 5.2%, EPS-diluted of $1.16, EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.35, EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%.

The company expects full-year 2022 net income to be in a range of $9.4 billion - $10.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted to be in a range of $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion, assuming continued steady demand for new vehicles and no significant new economic or supply chain challenges.

The full report can be read here.

-Ends-

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

