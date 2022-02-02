PHOTO
DETROIT – General Motors Co. today reported 2021 full-year earnings that include net income of $10 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $14.3 billion, net income margin of 7.9%, EBIT-adjusted margin of 11.3%, EPS-diluted of $6.70 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $7.07. GM’s full-year net income, EBIT-adjusted, EBIT-adjusted margin and EPS measures are all records.
GM’s fourth-quarter results include net income of $1.7 billion, net income margin of 5.2%, EPS-diluted of $1.16, EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.35, EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.5%.
The company expects full-year 2022 net income to be in a range of $9.4 billion - $10.8 billion and EBIT-adjusted to be in a range of $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion, assuming continued steady demand for new vehicles and no significant new economic or supply chain challenges.
About General Motors
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgement about possible future events and are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “priorities,” “project,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “when,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.
