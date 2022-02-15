PHOTO
Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: Trading in your old car has become a popular alternative as compared to selling it, especially if you know exactly what car you want to invest in next. It’s time to get practical and choose simplicity and ease; it’s time to part exchange your car with Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain- your trusted dealer.
As one of Bahrain’s trusted car dealers, you can be sure that Zayani Motors has the experience and expertise to offer a fair valuation for your car and assist you in finding a new car that suits your budget.
A few advantages in case you’re wondering if it’s worthwhile selling your car to the Zayani dealership, rather than a private seller are:
- You would be getting the best value for your money. Rest assured, there will not be any bargaining, negotiations and settling on a price you do not like. Avoid a high depreciation as Zayani Motors offers you the best price based on market data and value.
- Enjoy a competitive resale value based on age, mileage, condition, service history and extra specifications.
- Choose your new drive from a wider selection of Zayani Motors range of cars. The value of your car can then be taken off the price of the new vehicle you decide to invest in at Zayani Motors dealership.
Quite simply put, a trade-in with Zayani Motors is a quicker, reliable, safe, and a far more convenient process than buying and selling privately. Every trade in and part exchange offer at Zayani Motors features the extended warranty and attractive finance rates, accident-free vehicles and after-sales service and parts.
Zayani Motors believes in helping customers get the best deal for their car whilst ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transaction between selling and buying of cars. It’s time to bid goodbye to undervalued offers and make life easy.
Get in touch with by visiting Zayani Motors Showroom in Ma’ameer area or call 17 703 703. For more information on the available vehicles, visit (https://www.zmotors.com/preowned/).
-Ends-
About Zayani Motors
Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 20 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.
About Media Scene for PR and Translation:
Media Scene for PR and Translation WLL specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.
For more information please contact: Email: hnasser@mediascenebh.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.