DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: This December with the festive season in full swing, Dubai is celebrating the holiday season in style with an array of festive dining experiences, attractions and activities, as well as New Year’s Eve events and fireworks displays.



As Dubai continues to lead the recovery of global tourism, the city has fully regained its vibrancy, as highlighted by this month’s citywide spread of spectacular festive events and activities. Having firmly established itself as one of the world's safest cities, Dubai continues to be the first choice holiday getaway for UAE residents and global travellers. With fantastic weather, a warm traditional welcome and Arab hospitality, world famous landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, world-class shopping destinations such as The Dubai Mall, amazing family-oriented theme parks, the most varied and international cuisine, and much more, Dubai is set to welcome UAE residents and visitors from around the world to enjoy the most diverse offering this holiday season.

ATTRACTIONS & ACTIVITIES

Enjoy a Christmas pantomime

To get into the Christmas spirit, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates is bringing to life the classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on 15th December. With an evening of audience participation, colourful costumes and singalongs, it’s a night guaranteed to spread festive cheer.

Watch a family friendly performance of Aladdin

For the perfect family-friendly fun night out, step on board the QE2 on 16th December for an evening of adventure with this festive pantomime, Aladdin. See the classic tale live on stage, with laughter, music, colourful costumes and spectacular sets. Encouraging crowd participation, watch as the streetwise Aladdin tries to outwit the evil Abanazer and win the heart of Jasmine, the beautiful Sultan's daughter.

Hear the magical Christmas Songbook

On 17th December, gather your family and friends for a magical night of carolling for The Christmas Songbook at Theatre by QE2. Beloved festive classics such as Feliz Navidad, Oh Holy Night, Silent Night, White Christmas will be performed by an enchanting trio of Lisa Goldin, lead singer of the band About Last Night Emily Peacock, rock and soul specialist John Marques and Sean Lipsey.

Savour the Sound of Christmas by the Dubai Opera Big Band

For a musical celebration like no other, join The Dubai Opera Big Band for an entertaining production of all your favourite tunes of The Sound of Christmas at the Dubai Opera. With only two performances on 21st December, it’s a performance not to be missed as twenty five of the top jazz musicians from the region entertain the audience, with talented performer Adam Lang at the helm. Hear classics like Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rock, Winter Wonderland, Feliz Navidad, All I Want for Christmas Is You and more.

Witness the wonder of ballet with The Nutcracker

Dubai Opera will be filled with Tchaikovsky’s most recognisable songs including the Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, as the dancers of the Russian State Ballet bring the famous story of The Nutcracker to life from 23rd December to 25th December. Supported by a live orchestra this beautiful performance tells the story of a young girl, Clara, who receives a mysterious nutcracker as a present. When midnight strikes, the nutcracker comes to life, and Clara helps him defeat his enemy, the Rat King.

Indulge in retail therapy with the Dubai Shopping Festival

The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, taking place from 15th December 2021 to 30th January 2022, will be a spectacular season of family entertainment, shopping deals, prizes and culinary experiences. Famous for its six weeks of slashed prices and a full calendar of events, highlights include lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, mega-raffles and an array of offers and promotions. Indulge in a bit of retail therapy at Dubai’s many shopping malls or visit the popular DSF markets, there is plenty to see and experience.

A desert take on Winter Wonderland

This festive season, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort will be transformed into a desert wonderland from 10th December to 21st December. Enjoy exciting activities for families and friends, including singing carols with the Christmas choir around the beautifully decorated 40-foot Christmas tree, browsing more than 50 Christmas stalls, and trying delicious festive treats. Between 1st December and 24th December, Bab Al Shams will be serving up a festive afternoon tea at Ya Hala, followed by special meals on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day on offer, as well as a New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration to end 2021.

Explore a winter market with families and friends

From 1st December to 31st March, Habtoor Palace Dubai’s enchanting Winter Garden will welcome guests looking for some festive cheer. The enchanting winter wonderland will be brimming with dazzling decorations and holiday carols in the Palace’s beautiful Gardens. Delicious aromas of gingerbread and hot chocolate waft along the Winter Gardens, while live performances by street artists and acrobats, as well as live music, will keep the whole family entertained. And with Santa making his surprise appearance for some memorably fun photo opportunities, unexpected encounters await at every turn at the Winter Garden.

Witness festive traditions from all over the world

From 20th December to 28th December, the Expo 2020 Dubai site will be a festive wonderland filled with Christmas trees, Christmas boxes and other Christmas décor that honours tradition but also has a modern twist. There will be something for all, from Christmas carols and songs performed around the districts to magical roving entertainment popping up across the site and a daily Christmas parade, Al Wasl Plaza will be turned into a magical Winter Wonderland space with stunning scenic, themed projection content and a special Christmas show each evening.

Festive family fun

From 16th December to 30th December, much-loved local favourites include the annual Festive Market at Madinat Jumeirah that features a popular ice-rink and seasonal favoured treats such as hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts. Kids and the young at heart can find everything they love about the festive season in one place – from a selection of retail vendors to food stalls and children’s activities, and of course, towering Christmas trees.

Festive fuelled adrenaline rush

IMG Worlds of Adventure, the coolest theme park in Dubai, is set to dazzle guests with its winter offerings. Designed as a winter wonderland, IMG’s Winter Fest from 13th December to 11th January invites families and friends of all ages to a Meet & Greet at Santa's Grotto for an afternoon of activities including a Christmas parade, face painting, character appearances and meet & greets with all of the Theme Park’s Marvel and Cartoon Network characters.

Camp under the stars

Sonara Camp offers a luxe, eco-friendly and sustainable experience set in the heart of the Arabian desert. This December, guests looking to spend the evening under the stars can experience can enjoy a seasonal menu prepared by the resident chef while a plethora of festive activities such as gingerbread house decorating, a fire show, Santa visit and an elves breaking dancing performance promises to entertain the little ones.

Guarantee the most magical Christmas with a hot air balloon ride

For a holiday you’ll never forget, enjoy an immersive camping experience with Balloon Adventures this December After an evening spent around the bonfire in a traditional majlis under the stars, and a peaceful night’s sleep in an Arabic stone dwelling, guests can rise before the sun to enjoy an once-in-a-lifetime hot air ballooning experience followed by a gourmet breakfast.

CELEBRATORY CUISINE

Enjoy Christmas with Underwater Fine Dining

Foodies of the world rejoice: Dubai’s award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano, is taking diners on a captivating journey guaranteed to delight all of the senses on 24th December. Surrounded by the breath-taking views of The Ambassador Lagoon and its mesmerising ocean life, guests will indulge in a special menu devised by Chef De Cuisine Chris Malone. With the festive five-course menu featuring red snapper nashi pear, blue lobster winter turnip and jasmine, and poulet noire stuffed with truffle and foie gras cranberry - it’s a Christmas meal not to be missed.

Christmas with a Modern Twist

This year, from 24th to 25th December, Nobu will sprinkle some magic on Christmas celebrations with a truly unique dining experience at Nobu. Infusing the menu with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s cutting-edge Japanese Peruvian style, this Christmas brunch is a far cry from a traditional roast turkey dinner – and all the more memorable for it. Look forward to savouring Dubai’s best sushi and sashimi as well as Nobu’s internationally acclaimed signature dishes. The resident DJ will be crafting an extra special celebratory mix of tunes to accompany an extra special meal.

Christmas Day Lunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

With a prime beachfront location, boasting an unsurpassed repertoire of exciting activities for the kids and a festive favourite brunch spread, there is nowhere else to be on Christmas Day than outdoors in the sunshine at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai on the shores of the Arabian Gulf overlooking Ain Dubai. Make memories with loved ones and enjoy the live entertainment, spectacular alfresco setting and peruse the many culinary stations from across the globe from Italy and India to Japan and modern Arabia.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS

Toast the legendary gala dinner at Atlantis

Experience glamour and glitz at the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration at Atlantis, The Palm. Guests will enjoy a mixture of live entertainment from a 30-piece live band and Cancan dancers as well as a luxury buffet serving everything from Lobster and Caviar to Shawarmas and Fajitas, live cooking stations and children friendly buffet stations. Ring in 2022 with fantastic views of The Palm, the Dubai skyline and a spectacular fireworks display.

A picturesque conclusion to 2021 at Bull & Bear

Offering unbeatable views of Burj Khalifa coupled with imaginative cuisine in a stylish and relaxed setting, Bull & Bear is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed soirée boasting a 1920’s New York dress code. Guests can ring in the New Year in style and glamour at this themed event whilst indulging in an appetizing 6-course menu.

Toast the New Year at the world’s only seven-star hotel

The world’s most iconic hotel, the Burj Al Arab, is set to ring in 2022 with an ultimate firework display and live performances. The Burj Al Arab Terrace invites guests to unwind while savouring international cuisines tailor-made by Signature Chefs.

Burj Khalifa

Dubai’s legendary New Year’s celebrations are like no other. To view the most extravagant New Year’s pyrotechnic show at Burj Khalifa, visitors can choose to book a table at any of the many restaurants and hotels in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Downtown Dubai, or head to The Dubai Mall to watch the impressive light and water show in the build up to the grand finale at midnight.

Dubai Festival City Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall is home to IMAGINE, a record-breaking laser, light, water multi-sensory extravaganza. This year, it will be combined with four fireworks displays for the most memorable New Year’s Eve yet.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Imagine ushering in the New Year with the festive spirit of more than 190 other countries in one night. Expo 2020 will take visitors on a musical journey around the globe, and celebrate this joyous moment with the world. As the clock ticks down to midnight in Dubai, the site will become a single universal celebration filled with lights, projections and a stunning fireworks display. Everyone will come together in a festival of music, dance and boundless excitement.

