Islamabad: - Gerry’s dnata, Pakistan’s leading ground services provider, has been recognised for consistently delivering quality, safe and innovative services at its Islamabad hub and received the ‘Best Station’ accolade at the 2021 Pride of Ground Handling Awards. Gerry’s dnata was also shortlisted for four additional awards.

Syed Haris Raza, Vice President of Gerry's dnata, said: “We are delighted to receive one of the industry’s most coveted global awards as a recognition of our world-class services.

“Islamabad is an extremely important and strategic location for the aviation industry. As the leading ground handler we are proud to have supported one of the largest repatriation missions of the year by ensuring safe and seamless operations of the flights.

“I thank each member of our team for their relentless commitment to provide service excellence across our network.”

Over the past year, Gerry’s dnata has continued to enhance its operations and services to deliver the highest level of quality and safety and help airline customers safely transport passengers and precious cargo to and from Pakistan. Gerry’s dnata also made significant investments in infrastructure, technology and equipment. This included the opening of a new, state-of- the-art cargo facility in Lahore which doubled the company’s cargo handling capacity at the airport.

Gerry’s dnata’s quality of service helped it win or retain over 20 contracts with key accounts across its network. The company also achieved prestigious industry certifications, including GDP and IATA’s ISAGO accreditation, which validate its capabilities and place the business in a market leading position.

Gerry’s Group and dnata, a global leading air and travel services provider, joined hands in 1993 to provide ground handling services at Karachi Airport. Since then, the joint venture has continually expanded its operations in the country and today serves more than 20 airline customers at seven Pakistani airports. Gerry’s dnata’s dedicated employees serve more than seven million passengers and handle 150,000 tons of cargo annually.

Ground Handling International's (GHI) Pride of Ground Handling Awards celebrate excellence in ground service across the globe and the all-important people who are passionate about performing the perfect turnaround.

