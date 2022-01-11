Petromin Corporation, a renowned market leader in lubricants and automotive services in Saudi Arabia will cement ACDelco’s positioning in the Kingdom

Middle East – As part of its core Customer Care and Aftersales strategy, General Motors has outlined its strategic focus on growing the independent aftermarket (IAM) and has announced the appointment of Petromin Corporation as a new wholesale distributor for ACDelco in KSA. ACDelco is the region’s premier supplier of aftermarket parts and products that recently announced it had produced and sold 50 million batteries in the region since 1998. The move is seen as a strategic partnership that will cement the company’s positioning in Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed on Sunday, December 19th by General Motor’s President and Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Luay Al Shurafa, Director of Customer Care & Aftersales, Rohan Fernandes, and Kalyana Sivagnanam, the CEO of Petromin Corporation.

Petromin Corporation is a renowned lubricants and automotive services company in Saudi Arabia, whose expertise spans manufacturing, industrial, and automotive oils and lubricants, car servicing, fuel retailing and car dealerships. It sits within the prestigious Al-Dabbagh Group, currently on track to be one of the top 20 wholly owned global family businesses by 2025. With origins tracing back to 1968, Petromin Corporation has been operating in the Kingdom for over 50 years, bringing to the table decades of invaluable insight and market experience. Petromin Corporation enjoys an impressive market share of 40% across the Kingdom.

Rohan Fernandes, Director of Customer Care & Aftersales at General Motors Africa and Middle East (GM AMEO) said, “The partnership stems from our shared growth mindset and play to win approaches, serving our aim to further develop IAM business in KSA through a keen focus on non-GM maintenance parts and commodities. As our newest Wholesale Distributor for ACDelco in KSA, Petromin Corporation will help further grow our brand and bolster the positioning of our offering due to its standing as a market leader in its field. This new chapter will cement our presence in the independent aftermarket and allow us to continue to grow our business in KSA.”

Kalyana Sivagnanam, the CEO of Petromin Corporation added, “We are looking forward to activating this partnership across Saudi Arabia in 2022. This is an important milestone for Petromin Corporation and is testament to our team on the ground who have been able to build Petromin Corporation over the years into the network it is today. We are delighted to team up with General Motors and share knowledge, best practice and offer them the ability to leverage our expertise across more than 700 express centers across KSA.”

The move aligns with strides made by ACDelco to shine a light on its offering, evidenced by the successful, and ever-expanding partnership with AutoPro, the service center arm of ENOC gas stations across the UAE. Similarly, working with Petromin Corporation, General Motors will develop a sound retail network that will capitalize on Petromin Corporation’s existing presence and develop a strong customer base in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About General Motors

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.gm.com.

CONTACTS:

Fadi Tadros

Product Communications Manager GM Middle East

Email: fadi.tadros@gm.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022