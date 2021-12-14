PHOTO
Ever since its establishment, it has achieved innumerable milestones! Some milestones were in the form of awards and recognition, others were in the form of goodwill and trust. Needless to say, each milestone had a big role to play in making GCC Exchange what it is today.
Today, we announce that GCC Exchange has won the title of Most Trusted Exchange House - UAE 2021. It was not an easy journey because we believe trust cannot be bought, it can only be earned. With this title, we have proved that we have won the trust through our diligent service in the UAE.
Thrilled by this achievement, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Partner at GCC Exchange said “We are extremely honoured by this recognition of Most Trusted Exchange House -UAE 2021. GCC Exchange has always strived for excellence in whatever it takes up and believes in collective growth. With a greater zeal and perfection, we are marching ahead towards glory, we are constantly striving to ingrain more value into our customer service, across the globe, such recognitions only propel us further to work towards this aim of ours. We believe that there are many more milestones to come and to be achieved by our team. We are led by example and the entire organization is grateful to PAN Finance Awards for recognizing our efforts.”
Quality is one aspect, which GCC Exchange has never compromised upon. This penchant for quality has enabled the remittance major to offer the widest range of services under one roof, which include Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange, Utility Bill Payments, Credit Card Payments, Mobile Phone Recharge, Subscription Payments and much more. All these make GCC Exchange, a financial supermarket, which addresses most of the financial requirements of its customers.
Sharing GCC Exchange’s Journey to this Achievement, Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange said – “Trust takes years to build but only moments to break. This award recognises the years of hard work put in by the team, and this will only push us to work even harder to maintain and enhance the trust placed by our customers and stakeholders. There is much more to achieve in the near future, and we are geared up for the same.”
-Ends-
About PAN Finance Awards
The Pan Finance awards program was established to be a true indicator of excellence. Identifying organizations and individuals that have excelled in their respective fields, allows Pan Finance to shine a spotlight on and applaud leading examples of best practices. The award not only recognises the largest of International Corporations but also Companies operating on a more modest scale who might otherwise go unnoticed in the Global Arena.
Award Winners 2021: https://panfinance.net/category/award-winners-2021/
About GCC Exchange:
Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions, GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work, they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Since the day of its launch, GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.
For more information, log on to www.gccexchange.com | www.gccexchangeblog.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.