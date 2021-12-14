Ever since its establishment, it has achieved innumerable milestones! Some milestones were in the form of awards and recognition, others were in the form of goodwill and trust. Needless to say, each milestone had a big role to play in making GCC Exchange what it is today.

Today, we announce that GCC Exchange has won the title of Most Trusted Exchange House - UAE 2021. It was not an easy journey because we believe trust cannot be bought, it can only be earned. With this title, we have proved that we have won the trust through our diligent service in the UAE.

Thrilled by this achievement, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Partner at GCC Exchange said “We are extremely honoured by this recognition of Most Trusted Exchange House -UAE 2021. GCC Exchange has always strived for excellence in whatever it takes up and believes in collective growth. With a greater zeal and perfection, we are marching ahead towards glory, we are constantly striving to ingrain more value into our customer service, across the globe, such recognitions only propel us further to work towards this aim of ours. We believe that there are many more milestones to come and to be achieved by our team. We are led by example and the entire organization is grateful to PAN Finance Awards for recognizing our efforts.”

Quality is one aspect, which GCC Exchange has never compromised upon. This penchant for quality has enabled the remittance major to offer the widest range of services under one roof, which include Money Transfer, Foreign Exchange, Utility Bill Payments, Credit Card Payments, Mobile Phone Recharge, Subscription Payments and much more. All these make GCC Exchange, a financial supermarket, which addresses most of the financial requirements of its customers.

Sharing GCC Exchange’s Journey to this Achievement, Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange said – “Trust takes years to build but only moments to break. This award recognises the years of hard work put in by the team, and this will only push us to work even harder to maintain and enhance the trust placed by our customers and stakeholders. There is much more to achieve in the near future, and we are geared up for the same.”

The Pan Finance awards program was established to be a true indicator of excellence. Identifying organizations and individuals that have excelled in their respective fields, allows Pan Finance to shine a spotlight on and applaud leading examples of best practices. The award not only recognises the largest of International Corporations but also Companies operating on a more modest scale who might otherwise go unnoticed in the Global Arena.

Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions, GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work, they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Since the day of its launch, GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.

