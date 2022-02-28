Gates Developments announced its success in selling out Catalan project in New Administrative Capital, based on the singularity of the project and high rates of its constructions, in addition to developing a distinguishing marketing plan that includes providing payment plans commensurate with target customers.



Ahmed El Desouky, sales director at Gates Developments, said that the Catalan project is one of the distinctive projects that the company is developing in New Administrative Capital, as it is located in the heart of the New Capital’s R7 district on an area of 40 acres with a total investment worth EGP 1.8bn.



El Desouky noted that the project construction plan is carried out according to specified time plan, and goes in parallel with its marketing plan, added, “Constructions and commitment are basic standards that the company does not waive in all its projects.”

He further pointed out that construction rate of the project exceeded 70%, and it is planned to be delivered according to deadlines with clients.

He disclosed that marketing the project according to specific plan came based on a specific and comprehensive marketing strategy, which is implemented through the company’s work team and in cooperation with success partners in different sectors. In addition to, flexibility to adapt that plan according to market changes as well as taking into account clients’ needs and their purchasing power.

He stated, “Credibility and confidence that Gates Developments has achieved in its existing projects in the New Administrative Capital supports its expansion plan by launching a new project in the New Capital, especially with offering great investment opportunities in the city that are appropriate with the company's investment plans.”

The new project will complete the series of the company’s flagship projects in the New Capital, and it will be considered a surprise that the company will announce its details soon, he disclosed.

