PHOTO
Gates Developments announced its success in selling out Catalan project in New Administrative Capital, based on the singularity of the project and high rates of its constructions, in addition to developing a distinguishing marketing plan that includes providing payment plans commensurate with target customers.
Ahmed El Desouky, sales director at Gates Developments, said that the Catalan project is one of the distinctive projects that the company is developing in New Administrative Capital, as it is located in the heart of the New Capital’s R7 district on an area of 40 acres with a total investment worth EGP 1.8bn.
El Desouky noted that the project construction plan is carried out according to specified time plan, and goes in parallel with its marketing plan, added, “Constructions and commitment are basic standards that the company does not waive in all its projects.”
He further pointed out that construction rate of the project exceeded 70%, and it is planned to be delivered according to deadlines with clients.
He disclosed that marketing the project according to specific plan came based on a specific and comprehensive marketing strategy, which is implemented through the company’s work team and in cooperation with success partners in different sectors. In addition to, flexibility to adapt that plan according to market changes as well as taking into account clients’ needs and their purchasing power.
He stated, “Credibility and confidence that Gates Developments has achieved in its existing projects in the New Administrative Capital supports its expansion plan by launching a new project in the New Capital, especially with offering great investment opportunities in the city that are appropriate with the company's investment plans.”
The new project will complete the series of the company’s flagship projects in the New Capital, and it will be considered a surprise that the company will announce its details soon, he disclosed.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.