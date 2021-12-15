Tackle tougher terrain: Fully redesigned F-150 Raptor boosts its off-road capability with all-new five-link rear suspension featuring improved wheel travel, electronically controlled next-generation FOX™ shocks with Live Valve™ technology, plus first-in-class* available 37-inch tyres to tackle tougher terrain on high-speed desert run

Best-performing: High-output 3.5-litre EcoBoost® engine delivers better low-end torque, enables greater maximum towing and increased maximum payload capability, brings a projected EPA-estimated range of over 800 kilometres#, and class-exclusive* active valve dual exhaust for throatier engine sound

DUBAI, UAE – Ford created an off-road icon in 2009 when it introduced the desert racing-inspired F-150 Raptor. It was designed to not only speed over rough terrain, but also to jump and catch air. And today, it’s born again with an all-new third-generation F-150 Raptor that takes the mechanical and technical brilliance and precision of Raptor even further.



“Raptor is the original desert truck. We just took it to another level,” said Ali Jammoul, Ford Performance vehicle programme director. “The all-new Raptor splices high-speed off-road performance muscle with advanced technology and connectivity that comes together in a unique Built Ford Tough way.”



That’s great news for Raptor fans in the Middle East who’ve come to love its unique combination of performance, agility, and versatility.

“Raptor has developed an enviable reputation in the Middle East for incredible performance in the desert,” said Simon Hood, brand manager for Ford trucks, Middle East. “This new Raptor really pushes every facet of performance to new levels, and we can’t wait for customers to find out just how good it is for themselves.”



High-performance hardware

A high-performance off-road pickup is defined by its suspension, and the all-new F-150 Raptor debuts with completely redesigned running gear. It is reengineered with an all-new five-link rear suspension developed specifically for Raptor, designed to deliver more control and power to the ground with greater confidence over rough terrain at high speeds.

“Raptor is rooted in Baja 1000 racing, and its suspension advances our capability and performance – a five-link rear setup with more wheel travel than any Raptor before it,” said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “And like a trophy truck, every aspect of Raptor has been engineered to deliver precision capability when your foot is flat on the floor, way out in the middle of nowhere roaring across the desert.”



The five-link rear suspension features extra-long trailing arms to better maintain axle position on rough terrain, a Panhard rod and 24-inch coil springs – the longest in the class*. The suspension design combined with more sophisticated engine management software means the truck can put more torque to the rear wheels for quicker starts off the line, faster acceleration and better throttle responsiveness while simultaneously delivering comfort, stability, handling, control and traction at speed.



Soaking up giant whoops and landings comes courtesy of next-generation FOX™ Live Valve™ internal bypass shocks with state-of-the-art electronic control technology offering position-sensitive damping adjustability. Raptor’s largest ever shocks are designed to better resist heat buildup and to react even faster to terrain changes for greater confidence over extended desert running. The larger 3.1-inch-diameter anodised aluminium shock bodies are filled with all-new low-friction shock fluid specially designed to decrease frictional losses inside the damper for improved off and on-road comfort. New electronically controlled base valves are race-proven with an upgraded design enabling upward of 450 kg of damping per corner at desert speeds.



Readings from suspension height sensors and other sensors around the truck change damping rates independently at each corner 500 times per second, with the shocks responding at the same speed the human brain processes visual information. The truck responds by the time the driver even registers a terrain change.



For the first time, Raptor is available with either 35-inch or 37-inch tyres – the largest factory-fitted to a production light-duty full-size pickup. These specially designed BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres offer maximum traction and handling. Wearing 35-inch tyres, Raptor clears 12-inch obstacles with an approach angle of 31 degrees, maximum departure angle of 23.9 degrees and breakover angle of 22.7 degrees. Raptor with 37-inch tyres features 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, a maximum 24.9 degrees of departure angle and 24.4 degrees of breakover angle. Desert runners and rock crawlers alike will appreciate the outstanding wheel travel with 35-inch tyres, reaching 14 inches at the front and 15 inches at the rear – 25 per cent more travel than the first-generation Raptor.



Available in SuperCrew configuration on a 145-inch wheelbase, Raptor features a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminium alloy and composite body. The more capable suspension, stronger, taller shock towers and rear control arm mounting points serve to withstand punishing off-road use.



The all-new Raptor is equipped with a third-generation twin-turbo 3.5-litre EcoBoost® high-output engine delivering torque low in the rev range right where it counts. It features state-of-the-art turbos and 10.5:1 compression ratio as well as new high-power fans built into the cooling system to ensure intense off-roading sessions never end too early. With its standard 36-gallon capacity, Raptor has a projected EPA-estimated range of more than 800 kilometres on a full tank of gas#.

A new three-inch equal-length exhaust system features a patent-pending built-in X-pipe, unique “trombone loop” and first-for-Raptor active valves. The system takes advantage of a true pass-through muffler design that improves sound quality. Customers can configure four sound level modes – Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja.



The Ford-built 10-speed automatic transmission upgraded with next-generation controls is bolted to an innovative torque on-demand transfer case. A standard electronic locking rear differential and available TORSEN® front limited-slip differential are fitted with 4:10 final drive ratios. Maximum payload increases by 90 kg, to 635 kg, while maximum towing also increases 90 kg, to more than 3700 kg of conventional towing.



Tech for off-road or on

The all-new F-150 Raptor debuts a high-tech cockpit built for a commanding view in comfort and style. A new standard and customisable 12-inch digital gauge cluster features a large information-on-demand area with Raptor-specific graphics and animations, off-road data and turn-by-turn navigation. A customisable new 12-inch centre screen is standard, allowing owners to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features.



The Terrain Management System’s seven selectable drive modes allow customers to choose the setting best suited to driving conditions, including Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport, Normal, Off-Road, Baja and Rock Crawl. Drive modes adjust steering feel, transfer case behavior, stability control, active valve exhaust, active damping system, throttle mapping and transmission shift points, as well as the display on the digital gauge cluster.



The available 360-degree camera package provides an in-cabin view of obstacles around the truck, with the front view offering a real-time tire track overlay to dynamically show the path of the wheels ahead to reduce the need to stop for spotter guidance. A convenient dash-mounted hard button calls up the 360-degree view and rearview cameras.



Standard Trail 1-Pedal Drive** helps make extreme off-road driving like rock crawling easier. In harsh trail situations, a driver typically must use both pedals, modulating throttle and brake simultaneously to advance the truck. Trail 1-Pedal Drive simplifies all that, combining those operations into activating just the throttle – press to move forward, release to brake. The truck applies the brakes proportionally as the driver lifts from the accelerator.



F-150 Raptor also comes with standard Trail Control, which operates like cruise control for off-road use. Drivers simply select a set speed and the truck manages throttle and braking to allow them to focus on steering through challenging off-road conditions.



Standard SYNC®4 includes more natural voice control and customisable information on demand. Customers can wirelessly connect smartphones without a USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™ compatibility. The soundtrack to every adventure is provided by an available 18-speaker B&O Unleashed sound system by Bang & Olufsen.



An all-new interior features enhanced materials, unique surface finishes and more storage. A new steering wheel features a laser-etched logo, top centring mark and aluminium paddle shifters. Seats with large bolsters keep occupants in place, while even more aggressive Recaro® buckets are available. Standard aluminium or available carbon fibre interior packages trim the doors, instrument panel and centre console. Lockable, fold-flat rear storage is available, adding a vault under the rear seats for stashing recovery ropes or high-lift jacks to aid in recoveries or repairs when others need help along the way.



Aggressiveness inspired by a fighter jet

A rugged, aggressive exterior advances the signature design of F-150 Raptor. Completely redesigned, the distinctive front emphasises the truck’s width with a machine-tough look featuring a power dome hood with blacked-out grille and headlights that stretch fender to fender.



The hood has a new heat extractor and functional side vents at the top trailing edge of the fender, all inspired by the intakes of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet. Aggressive front fenders emulate the windswept look of dust billowing off the top of the tyres at high speed. The same concept extends to the rear, with blacked-out taillights and available tailgate appliqué creating visual fender-to-fender width.



A wider front skid plate offers greater coverage side-to-side and extends protection forward. Durable steel front and rear bumpers are built for the rigours of off-roading, with the rear bumper retaining the high-clearance design that tucks the dual exhaust tips high up against the truck.



Available Rigid™ off-road lighting mounted in the front bumper helps drivers illuminate even the darkest night. Three different 17-inch wheels are available, two with beadlock capability – all designed for maximum strength and great looks.

*Class is full-size pickups under 3,855 kg GVWR.



**Trail 1-Pedal Drive is an extra driving aid. It does not replace the driver’s attention and judgment, or the need to apply the brakes. See owner’s manual for details and limitations.



#Range calculation based on 132 litres (actual tank size 136 litres) and a projected EPA-estimated rating of at least 6.4km/l combined. Actual range will vary.

-Ends-

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and alway-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at www.corporate.ford.com .



Contacts:

Rania Al-Shurafa

Communications Manager

Ford Middle East

rania.shurafa@ford.com

Jemma Chalcroft

Associate Director

ASDA’A BCW

Jemma.chalcroft@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021