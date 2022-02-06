Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK announced the appointment of its first independant board member Mr. Nicholas Farhi as part of the company’s efforts to attract international expertise and meet best global governance practices.

With over 20 years of experience, Nicholas Farhi is currently a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, advising CEOs and shareholders on strategy. He also chairs UnLtd, a charity which has backed over 10,000 startup social entrepreneurs; sits on the board of two other scale-ups, and is an experienced angel investor. He graduated from Oxford University majoring in Physics and currently resides in London, UK.

Nicholas Farhi joins Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, Mohammed N. Jaafar, Bader. N. Al Kharafi, Ahmed A. Al Naimi, Basmah A. Al Sinaidi, and Barrak M. Al Usaimi bringing the total number of Floward’s board up to seven members.

Floward Chairman & CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said: “This appointment aligns with our vision of becoming a major global player in the flowers and gifts industry and having the right governance framework. We are delighted to have Nicholas Farhi join our board and bring his international expertise to help advise and guide us into achieving our vision.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nicholas Farhi said: “I am excited to join Floward’s team as they continue to innovate and expand. Floward has earned a leading market position in the flowers vertical, making it the largest flowers business in the whole MENA region; and I look forward to helping them achieve the same level of success and their vision on a global scale.”

It’s worth noting that Floward has grown its revenue by more than 30 times over the past couple of years and has raised USD34.2 million to date, the latest of which was its Series B funding round of USD27.5 million led by STV with participation from Impact46 in June 2021.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

About Floward:

