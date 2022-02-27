Entry requirements include registration with the Festival Rewards Qatar App and a QAR25 registration fee

Doha, Qatar : Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, has unveiled a new addition to its edutainment activities offering, which presents fun learning experiences to adults and children alike.

The new ‘Festival Space’ augmented reality area will open its doors on the 1st of March, offering a high-tech immersive experience for kids and adults to enjoy and learn about the wonders of the solar system, universe, and the vast expanse of cosmos.

Festival Space will be open daily to visitors at the entertainment area on the first floor next to Ladurée to offer the Mall visitors a chance to experience a virtual tour of the cosmos, learning about the different planets in our solar system, and the sun and various stars, as well as constellations and comets and other outer space phenomena. Visitors will be able to experience the splendor of the star showered horizon in a scintillating tour that simulates a journey in the vast void of space.

With innovation being at the core of Doha Festival City’s strategy, the Mall will continue to offer the latest shopping, comfort, and edutainment options to its visitors to constantly redefine excellence in the field, striving to bring the top global brands and offer top-of-the-line education and entertainment options. The Mall is home to the most breathtaking indoor and outdoor attractions unique to Qatar, including Qatar’s first VOX Cinema, the spectacular Angry Birds World, and Virtuocity, the largest e-gaming venue in the country, as well as the Outdoor Leisure Trail, a space developed for exercise and cycling.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “The launch of our new Festival Space attraction is a remarkable new addition to our edutainment activities at the Mall. We look forward to welcoming our visitors and their children to experience this breathtaking journey through the wonders of our universe and learn about the marvels that surround our earth as part of the multitude of unique shopping and entertainment experiences they can enjoy at Doha Festival City.”

Doha Festival City opening hours are Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10 pm, and Thursday to Friday from 10am to 11pm. In line with the preventative measures set out by the authorities, Doha Festival City has introduced stringent health and safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

