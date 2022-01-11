UAE: FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced the launch of FedEx International Priority® Express (IPE) in the UAE offering customers who ship internationally the flexibility to schedule delivery by 10:30 am or noon to select destinations* worldwide. With the addition of this new service, FedEx now provides a wider range of time-definite international priority shipping options to its customers.

Businesses across the Middle East region can now select the right delivery option that suits their needs with choices, giving them enhanced convenience and flexibility.

The newly launched FedEx International Priority® Express (IPE) service provides customers in the Middle East with delivery by 10:30 or noon to select markets* in Asia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

FedEx International First® offers customers in the Middle East the option for early-day delivery to select postal codes and destinations* in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

And, FedEx International Priority® (IP) offers end of the day delivery to more than 220 countries and territories around the globe.

These time-definite cross-border delivery options are part of FedEx efforts to support businesses amidst the soaring demand for cross-border commerce. Across the Middle East and Africa, the Freight and Cargo market is expected to reach US $315 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% by 2027.[1]

“Adding International Priority Express (IPE) is an important enhancement to our portfolio and we’re launching it at a critical moment in time. As economies begin to recover, businesses and consumers alike are placing heightened value on trackable, time-definite delivery, and the segment is set to grow[2],” said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, FedEx Express. “IPE is an enhanced service with delivery windows early in the day for critical time sensitive shipments. The expanded range of solutions we now offer gives businesses of all sizes greater control, by providing them with more choices that match their needs.”

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments.

