PHOTO
UAE: FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced the launch of FedEx International Priority® Express (IPE) in the UAE offering customers who ship internationally the flexibility to schedule delivery by 10:30 am or noon to select destinations* worldwide. With the addition of this new service, FedEx now provides a wider range of time-definite international priority shipping options to its customers.
Businesses across the Middle East region can now select the right delivery option that suits their needs with choices, giving them enhanced convenience and flexibility.
- The newly launched FedEx International Priority® Express (IPE) service provides customers in the Middle East with delivery by 10:30 or noon to select markets* in Asia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.
- FedEx International First® offers customers in the Middle East the option for early-day delivery to select postal codes and destinations* in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
- And, FedEx International Priority® (IP) offers end of the day delivery to more than 220 countries and territories around the globe.
These time-definite cross-border delivery options are part of FedEx efforts to support businesses amidst the soaring demand for cross-border commerce. Across the Middle East and Africa, the Freight and Cargo market is expected to reach US $315 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% by 2027.[1]
“Adding International Priority Express (IPE) is an important enhancement to our portfolio and we’re launching it at a critical moment in time. As economies begin to recover, businesses and consumers alike are placing heightened value on trackable, time-definite delivery, and the segment is set to grow[2],” said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, FedEx Express. “IPE is an enhanced service with delivery windows early in the day for critical time sensitive shipments. The expanded range of solutions we now offer gives businesses of all sizes greater control, by providing them with more choices that match their needs.”
To learn more about FedEx International Priority® Express, FedEx International First® and FedEx International Priority®, please visit fedex.com.
-Ends-
About FedEx Express
FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.