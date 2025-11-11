Headquartered in Barcelona, ZIGURAT is an international reference in digital transformation for architecture, engineering, and construction, with students from over 120 countries and a community of more than 20,000 alumni

ZIGURAT Institute of Technology an international educational institution recognized for digital transformation in the AECO sector (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations), headquartered in Barcelona and present in 120 countries, will hold its first Local Hub edition in Saudi Arabia this Wednesday, November 12. The event aims to drive technological innovation in the sector and strengthen connections among professionals.

Under the title “Unlimited Possibilities with Digital Transformation & AI in AEC,” the event will take place at Olaya Center (7590 Wadi Al Artwi – Al Olaya, Riyadh) and will bring together experts, companies, and professionals to discuss the role of technology and artificial intelligence in the evolution and future of construction in Saudi Arabia.

The day will feature prominent industry representatives and members of ZIGURAT’s international community in two panel discussions focusing on key topics shaping the future of the industry.

"ZIGURAT’s arrival in Riyadh is an opportunity for local professionals to access international knowledge and experiences in digital transformation, BIM, and AI, tools that will enhance the competitiveness and development of the architecture, engineering, and construction sector in the Middle East," says Pau Farré, CEO of ZIGURAT.

Program and participants

The event will begin with a welcome address by Pau Farré, CEO of ZIGURAT, followed by two thematic panels:

- Digital Transformation in Construction: Rethinking Project Delivery, will address how digital transformation is redefining construction processes and project management. Participants include:

Hossam Abdulaziz, Regional Digital Delivery Management (ARX | Smart Minds); MSc BIM & GIS; BIM Endpoint mentor

Regional Digital Delivery Management (ARX | Smart Minds); MSc BIM & GIS; BIM Endpoint mentor Omar Dahan, Portfolio Manager; Digital Transformation expert with focus on Smart Cities

Portfolio Manager; Digital Transformation expert with focus on Smart Cities Mohammed Dora, Civil/Structural/BIM Engineer; ZIGURAT Ambassador

Civil/Structural/BIM Engineer; ZIGURAT Ambassador Ahmed Fadhl Al Mawla BIM Digital Lead (Systra) with Architecture background; ZIGURAT Alumnus.

- AI in Construction: Automation and Innovation, will explore applications of artificial intelligence and automation in project design and execution. Participants include:

Ahmed Elhadidi Project Manager; MSc; PMP, y embajador de ZIGURAT

Project Manager; MSc; PMP, y embajador de ZIGURAT Maged Elhamady BIM & Digital Integration Manager; estudiante de ZIGURAT

BIM & Digital Integration Manager; estudiante de ZIGURAT Sarah Sakr Digital Construction (ALEC Holding); RIBA Chartered; y estudiante de ZIGURAT

Digital Construction (ALEC Holding); RIBA Chartered; y estudiante de ZIGURAT Kamal Bairagdar Senior Project Manager en Jacobs.

Following the panels, participants will have the opportunity to share experiences in a networking session, designed as a space for professional exchange and the creation of new synergies within ZIGURAT’s innovation ecosystem.

Press contacts:

PR Agency:

Cristina Gómez

cristina.gomez@leukkers.com

Marta Martín

marta.martin@leukkers.com

Communications ZIGURAT:

Carol Curado

carol.curado@e-ZIGURAT.com

About ZIGURAT Institute of Technology

ZIGURAT Institute of Technology is an international educational institution offering online master’s and postgraduate programmes in architecture, engineering and innovation. For over 20 years, it has been a pioneer in educating on disruptive technologies, innovation and business, and in preparing professionals to lead the future of construction through applied training with a focus on digital transformation and BIM methodologies.