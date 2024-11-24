All proceeds raised from the Zayed Charity Run will go towards supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

ABU DHABI – Places are disappearing fast for the 23rd edition of the annual Zayed Charity Run at Erth, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (23 November) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with event organisers, are calling on the residents of the city to come out in force to cheer on the runners of all abilities.

The event, which will see over 10,000 runners take part, will be raising funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, has established itself as a firm favourite for all the community since its first running in 2001.

Since then, the event has spread to New York, Egypt and Kerala in India, and has become known as the ‘Run for Kindness’ as befitting an event to honour the blessed memory of the UAE’s Founding Father, His Late Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

An event for all the family, there will be a kids play area including bouncy castle, a signature wall, performances from the Abu Dhabi Police Band, The Harbiya, and African drummers. A host of F&B options will also be available from Erth including Emirati food, sandwiches, ice cream, coffee and an assortment of other snacks.

Entities also joining on the day to meet with runners and spectators include the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Etizan Fitness and Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub, Ma’an, Active Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Pure Health, Emirates Foundation and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The 2024 annual Zayed Charity Run will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region.

All the categories, including the 10km race for elite-level athletes, are priced at just AED 57.75 with the events for People of Determination – a 3km run, wheelchair and cycling – free of charge.

Participants will need to register by Friday 22 November. Parking has been organised at the Zayed Grand Mosque with a bus shuttle operating to and from the start area.

The first category event will start at 7am with runners advised to arrive at least 60 minutes before their start time.

About the Zayed Charity Run

Renowned as ‘the kindest run in the world’, the story of the Zayed Charity Run began in 2001.

Established by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and created to honour and pay tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the inaugural 2001 edition saw great numbers turn out to take part and celebrate the charitable spirit of the Founding Father.

The first New York edition of the Zayed Charity Run then took place in 2005, with all proceeds donated to the Specialized Hospital for Kidney Research through the National Kidney Foundation in New York City, and in coordination with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington.

Then, in 2014, the generous and giving run arrived in Egypt, where to this day it continues to be organised annually by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Egypt in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Egypt.

The 2024 Zayed Charity Run – Abu Dhabi will continue the tradition of running for kindness and is set to take place on Saturday, November 23 at Erth, Abu Dhabi at 7am.