Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In celebration of Eid Al Adha, guests can catch the most mesmerising fireworks display at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, two of the premier waterfront destinations on Yas Island. For the first three nights of Eid, starting at 9:00pm, the sky will be illuminated with vibrant colours, offering an enchanting experience for all visitors.

Yas Marina

As guests arrive at Yas Marina, they are greeted with a myriad of exceptional dining choices, all set against the backdrop of the spectacular fireworks display. Guests can book their tables at restaurant favourites such as Cipriani Yas Island, immersing diners in the rich and authentic flavours of Italian cuisine within an elegant ambiance. For those with an appetite for North African and Middle Eastern delicacies, Ishtar provides a diverse and distinctive menu. Meanwhile, Diablito and Mika offer a taste of the Mediterranean, with dishes crafted to delight and satisfy any palate.

Guests can also stroll along the picturesque promenade, which provides the perfect vantage point for the spectacular fireworks display allowing families and friends to fully immerse themselves in the joy and celebration of Eid.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Upon arriving at Yas Bay Waterfront, guests can take a leisurely stroll along the promenade, enjoying stunning views of the fireworks with friends and family.

For the ones looking for the perfect meal with a view, an array of notable dining options is available to explore during the Eid break. Starting with Paradiso, brunch aficionados might want to get their reservations in early for La Dolce Vita Brunch on Sunday from 1pm with packages starting at AED 300. For pizza lovers unlimited pizza and beverages await from 7:00pm to 9:00pm for only AED 195 on Monday.

Celebrate with family and friends at Nuri Grill & Bar, where the Butcher's Feast awaits. Choose from four special cuts or six premium cuts, each served with a spicy kimchi or dwen-jang stew accompanied by a variety of Korean sides. Available from 12:00pm to 12:00am, starting at AED 270 for a minimum of two orders, this feast promises a culinary adventure. As they indulge, guests will enjoy the lively ambiance enhanced by live DJ tunes, creating an unforgettable festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Café Del Mar invites guests to indulge in a seafood extravaganza during Lobster Night on Monday. From 7:00pm until closing, a 50% discount on all fresh lobsters will be applied, promising a sumptuous dining experience by the waterfront and a front row view to the fireworks show.

For those looking for a traditional Irish pub experience, McCafferty’s is the choice this Eid to put guests’ trivia skills to the test with their special ‘Big Fat Quiz’ happening on Mondays from 7:00pm – 10:00pm. Participants will get the chance to win brunches, lunches and more! Alternatively, they can also tune in for the Euro footy while enjoying a great meal.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar is offering a special Mediterranean menu crafted exclusively in celebration of the Eid holiday from June 15 – 23. The menu features delicious baby lamb with couscous, as well as perfectly seared grilled chicken with harissa, and the sweet delight of kunafa.

For an upscale dining experience, guests can indulge in a delectable selection of coastal Mediterranean cuisine at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar. Every Tuesday from 7:00pm onwards, the exquisite Lobster & Katsu Night offer for AED 149 per person will be available at the rooftop restaurant and lounge's elegant ambiance. On Wednesday, guests can join together for special 80s and 90s nostalgia at ‘Mixtape Sundays’, where ladies can enjoy bites and unlimited sips for AED 129 and gentlemen can enjoy unlimited beverages for AED 199.

At Zeera by Buddha Bar, an enchanting Eid Bollywood Night awaits on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. Families and friends can relish a delightful sharing menu priced at AED 149 per person, with special kids’ meals available for AED 80. For a fun gathering on Sunday night, guests can enjoy the unlimited biryani nights at AED 159 per person. Starting at 7:00pm, guest can come and savour the ultimate biryani experience.

Finally, Bushra by Buddha Bar invites families to gather for a heartfelt Eid dinner celebration from Sunday to Tuesday. Delight in a three-course set menu paired with a house beverage for AED 249 per person, while live entertainment such as DJ and dancers add to the warmth of the dining experience starting 7:30pm, creating cherished memories for all.

Guests can book in advance to celebrate over the Eid holidays in style at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront with exceptional dining and memorable fireworks display that will delight all visitors.

About Yas Bay Waterfront

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront is the only destination on Yas Island Abu Dhabi where no two visits are alike as guests indulge in day-to-night dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness experiences. The destination’s three-kilometre boardwalk offers unmatched day-to-night experiences, brought to life through an eclectic mix of licensed restaurants, lounges, bars, cafés and wellness and community spaces.

Located on the vibrant Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination that is home to award-winning theme parks and an F1 racetrack, Yas Bay Waterfront is set within walking distance of Etihad Arena – the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue hosting events year-round, and the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Yas Bay Waterfront offers an unparalleled mix of international and homegrown dining concepts such as Paradiso, Hunter & Barrel, The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, EL&N, CENTRAL and Artmarket. Home to the region's first and only Café del Mar beach club and leisure outlets Warehouse gym and TOPSTRETCHING® fitness studio.

Developed by Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences, Yas Bay Waterfront is another testament to its successful track record in developing award-winning attractions and mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae. Stay connected online by following @YasBayUAE and #YasBayWaterfront.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally-friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its Members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

For more information visit:

Website: www.yasmarina.ae

Instagram: @yasmarinaabudhabi

Facebook: @YasMarinaAbuDhabi

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

