Abu Dhabi, UAE: Air China has officially launched its inaugural route from China to Abu Dhabi and, in true Yas Island style, the welcome was anything but ordinary. Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s iconic Tom & Jerry greeted a group of leading Chinese influencers upon arrival at Zayed International Airport, marking the milestone moment and setting the tone for their Yas Island experience.

The airport welcome took place just outside the Yas Lounge and featured a lively meet-and-greet with the beloved characters, surprise Yas Island welcome gifts, and photo opportunities capturing the excitement. The moment was attended by senior representatives from Miral Destinations and Air China, alongside Air China cabin crew, highlighting the significance of the inaugural flight.

Representing Miral Destinations were Denys Hryvas, Vice President, Sales & Trade to Consumer Marketing, alongside members of the Miral Destinations sales team. Air China was represented by Wang Yong, General Manager, Asia Pacific Region, together with senior sales representatives from Air China’s regional and UAE teams.

The inaugural flight was celebrated by the presence of a select group of leading Chinese travel and lifestyle influencers, including ALaSu, Hu XiaoLi, Zhou RuoXue each commanding a strong and highly engaged following across China’s leading social media platforms, Weibo and Douyin. Collectively, the influencers reach millions of followers, making them key opinion leaders in driving travel inspiration and destination discovery among Chinese audiences.

Following their arrival, the influencers will embark on a curated multi-day Yas Island itinerary, documenting their journey and sharing their experiences across their social media platforms. Of course, no Yas Island itinerary is complete without a visit to its iconic theme parks. As part of their stay, the influencers will explore Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, followed by Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, offering audiences an immersive look at the destination’s world-class entertainment offering.

This experience reflects Yas Island’s ongoing efforts and commitment to delivering unforgettable, immersive experiences to visitors from across the globe, contributing to the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island - complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

Media contacts:

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ridheema Singh

rrsingh@miral.ae

Weber Shandwick, Abu Dhabi

Rogina Barsoum

RBarsoum@webershandwick.com