Bahrain – XS.com, the multinational global fintech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the first ever fintech and crypto exhibition of its kind held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Fintech and Crypto Summit is organised by Smart Vision and will be held this week on the 15th - 16th February 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain Hotel.

"We are thrilled to be a Global Partner of The Fintech and Crypto Summit. This partnership is a testament to XS Groups commitment to the fintech industry and our dedication to driving innovation and growth in the financial services," said Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com, he continued to say:

“This partnership with Smart Vision will provide XS.com team with a platform to share their knowledge with a global audience of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and industry experts. The Fintech and Crypto Summit is a highly anticipated event that brings together the world's leading players in finance to share their insights and vision for the future of the industry. The exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity for the XS Group to connect with a wide range of stakeholders and to showcase our commitment to the industry.”

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision said:



“We are delighted to have XS.com, one of the market leaders in the Fintech and financial services world as our Global Partner. I believe that the event which will be held under the slogan "Entrepreneurship in Financial Technology and Cryptography" will be attractive to investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the financial technology sector in Bahrain. We are also anticipating welcoming visitors from many neighbouring countries, especially Saudi Arabia. This summit aims to spread awareness and culture of financial technology in the Kingdom of Bahrain and spread awareness about safe ways to invest and trade.”

At the exhibition, XS.com will be showcase latest developments in the fintech solutions as well as sharing insights on the latest trends in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions and engage in discussions with attendees. The most important goal of the event is spread awareness and culture of financial technology in the Kingdom of Bahrain and to focus on the Kingdom's ambition to become one of the regional centres for cryptocurrency and financial trading technology in the Middle East.

About Us XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licenses in various jurisdictions around the globe including ASIC, CySEC, and the FSA.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Us Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

For more information, please contact:

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.YMM.agency