UAE – XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the Traders Summit taking place on the 17th – 18th May at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, in partnership with event organisers Smart Vision.

The Global Multi-Asset Broker will also be conducting two seminars across both days, held by team members Elie Nachawaty (the Senior Business Development Manager – MENA) and Ahmed Negm (the Head of Research – MENA) who will also be participating in multiple panels throughout the event.

Andreea Ilies, the Global Head of Events at XS.com, commented on the sponsorship of the upcoming event, saying:

“Dubai offers many advantages for hosting an event such as the Traders Summit and serves as a gateway for investment and financial transactions between Europe, Asia, and Africa, thus providing easy access to a large market. The UAE is strategically located between these regions, making it an ideal hub for events and we expect to welcome many international visitors to our booth. We’re delighted to be announcing that XS.com is once again the Global Partner of a strategically located industry leading event such as the Traders Summit. We would also like to add that we will be having an exclusive XS VIP Lounge – come and visit our booth to learn more!”

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision said:



“We are delighted to be welcoming XS.com once again as our trusted Global Partner. We have worked together for many years and are always happy to have them on board. Smart Vision expects the Traders Summit in the UAE to be an outstanding success as Dubai is a financial hub and it’s a sold-out exhibition. We will be welcoming many local and international businesses and visitors to the UAE as the Emirate has established a business-friendly environment by implementing policies that encourage foreign investment and entrepreneurship. The government has introduced measures such as tax incentives, streamlined regulations, and simplified licensing procedures, making it easier to set up and operate a financial institution.”

Dubai has emerged as a major financial centre in the Middle East, attracting multinational companies, banks, and financial institutions.

XS.com welcomes all attendees to join their team of skilled professionals for engaging discussions and personalised query resolution. The XS Group is excited to establish connections with participants, showcasing the broker's cutting-edge trading solutions and services.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.