Abu Dhabi: Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, XPANSE 2024, a pioneering global forum dedicated to envisioning exponential technology futures, will make its debut in Abu Dhabi from November 20-22.

Hosted by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and organised by ADNEC Group and MATTER, an internationally renowned think tank, this inaugural event, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will bring together some of the world’s foremost experts in technology and advanced science, setting a global vision for the future in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence said: “Abu Dhabi is honoured to welcome such an extraordinary gathering of esteemed scientists, Nobel Laureates, and visionary business leaders to the inaugural XPANSE event. This convening of the world's brightest minds represents a powerful milestone in our pursuit of transformative innovation and knowledge exchange. With XPANSE, Abu Dhabi takes a bold step forward, embracing the opportunities of exponential technologies that will redefine industries, elevate communities, and shape the future.”

XPANSE 2024 will gather 3,000 influential leaders, including Nobel laureates, CEOs, ministers, and scientists from various domains, all of whom will be immersed in discussions about quantum AI, fusion energy, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and more. Additionally, the event fosters high-level collaboration and networking among C-Suite executives and key decision-makers, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for innovation. It highlights the transformative potential of exponential technologies to shape the future of cities, communities, and industries, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions on the world stage.

Going beyond the traditional conference or exhibition format, XPANSE acts as a catalyst for exponential technologies. This unique initiative advances Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable development, promoting knowledge localisation and pioneering solutions to global challenges. The event underscores the Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in the global technology ecosystem and highlights ADNEC Group’s commitment to fostering innovation that meets critical global demands.

From brain-machine interfaces to sentient cities, quantum computing to genomics, attendees will dive into the technologies that will define the next era of human progress. XPANSE goes beyond high-level concepts. The event will offer immersive experiences that demonstrate the real-world applications of these technologies. Participants will witness firsthand how these breakthroughs will impact industries, economies, and everyday life.

This landmark event has the potential to advance the region’s technological journey, showcasing innovations poised to advance environmental sustainability, health breakthroughs, and societal resilience. By bringing together world-renowned thinkers and sparking transformative dialogues with key decision-makers, XPANSE 2024 aims to empower communities and inspire future generations to envision a future that surpasses today’s boundaries.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, as well as ADNEC Centre Al Ain and the award winning ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism. ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence and education. The Hotel cluster consists of a diverse portfolio of seven hotels and resorts across Abu Dhabi, London and Reykjavik, totalling approximately 2,000 guestrooms. Additionally, ADNEC Group extended its portfolio with the acquisition of twofour54, a driving force in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and entertainment industry.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

About ADQ:

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and transport and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae. You can also follow ADQ on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About MATTER:

MATTER is an international Think Tank of 20,000 cohorts and 30 country chapters focused on building multi-stakeholder initiatives and frameworks to expedite the global progress and implementation of Exponential technologies worldwide. It is the catalyst behind grassroots initiative, a high-level international forum, and an Open letter signed by key figures, such as Nobel Laureates and heads of industry, to support the proposal to the United Nations to proclaim 2025 as the International year of Quantum Science & Technologies.

Since 2021, MATTER, with the support of the government of Spain and the Generalitat of Catalonia and Barcelona, organized PUZZLE X in Barcelona, the world's leading forum for Exponential Technologies & Deep Science for the Future. In 2024, MATTER will bring another international experience merging deep science, exponential technology, global agenda-shaping power, and impact, XPANSE.

About Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC):

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE. Responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s research efforts across academia and industry, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation for agile decision-making, ATRC guides breakthrough technology solutions and establishes Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a desired home for advanced technology talent and a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.atrc.ae

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atrcuae

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ATRCuae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

comms@atrc.gov.ae

atrc@edelman.com