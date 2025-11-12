Saudi Arabia welcomed 32 million visitors in summer 2025, a 26% increase on the previous year, while outbound travel spending reached US$27.5 billion in 2025

The inaugural WTM Spotlight in Riyadh will convene more than 450 exhibitors, 6,500 visitors, and 150 hosted buyers to foster collaboration and investment in Saudi Arabia's tourism economy

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 agenda, the first WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia will convene global travel leaders in Riyadh from 29 September to 1 October 2026. The landmark event will connect international and Saudi travel communities to explore the Kingdom's rapidly expanding inbound and outbound tourism markets.

Set against the backdrop of the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism targets, which include a 10% GDP contribution from tourism by 2030, the inaugural WTM Spotlight Riyadh will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre (RFECC).

The event will unite over 450 exhibitors, 6,500 regional and international visitors, and 150 international hosted buyers, serving as a catalyst for partnerships, innovation, and investment. It will offer a platform for industry leaders to focus on inbound and outbound travel conversations by exploring the future of Saudi Arabia’s tourism, including mobility, hospitality, technology, sustainability, and visitor experiences.

Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is growing rapidly, driven by significant government investment and a national diversification strategy. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts that the sector will contribute more than US$119 billion to the national economy in 2025, accounting for over 10% of GDP and supporting 2.7 million jobs. According to the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Saudi Arabia recorded the world's highest growth in international tourism spending during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the country's success in attracting new visitors and investment.

The Ministry of Tourism recently announced record-breaking results for the "Saudi Summer" 2025 programme, which attracted more than 32 million domestic and international visitors, representing a 26% increase compared with summer 2024. Tourist expenditure during the period reached SAR 53.2 billion (US$14.2 billion), marking a 15% year-on-year growth.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market and WTM Spotlight Riyadh, said: “WTM Spotlight Riyadh will reflect the ambition and scale of the Kingdom’s tourism evolution. It will bring together Saudi and global travel leaders to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and explore new opportunities that strengthen the industry’s future. By hosting the event in Riyadh, we are creating a platform that highlights how Vision 2030 is transforming tourism, investment, and cultural exchange. Saudi Arabia’s progress is redefining the way the world experiences travel, and this event will showcase that transformation to a global audience.”

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will allow international buyers to experience Saudi Arabia directly, meet key stakeholders, and understand how Vision 2030 is transforming tourism. Curated itineraries and meetings will introduce global planners to major projects, new attractions, improved mobility, and hospitality developments, enabling them to get closer to this core market and create competitive travel itineraries that drive demand in the Kingdom.

Aviation expansion is key to Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth. The national strategy targets an increase in direct air routes from 100 to 250 destinations and aims to triple passenger capacity to 330 million annually by 2030. Major projects include Riyadh Air and King Salman International Airport, both designed to enhance connectivity and support inbound and outbound travel.

At the same time, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will highlight the growing influence of Saudi travellers, whose curiosity and spending power are reshaping outbound markets worldwide. The ATM Travel Trends Report 2025 notes that Middle East residents now account for 10% of global outbound travel while representing less than 5% of the global population. Saudi travellers are among the world’s highest spenders, averaging US$4,800 per international trip, and showing a strong preference for four- and five-star accommodation. Meanwhile, outbound spending from Saudi Arabia is valued at US$27.5 billion in 2025. It is forecast to reach US$47.8 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%, according to Coherent Market Insights' KSA Outbound Tourism Market Report (2024–2032).

For international destinations, airlines, hoteliers, and travel providers, WTM Spotlight Riyadh offers direct access to one of the world’s most valuable outbound markets. It connects international partners with Saudi buyers and consumers who are eager for authentic, luxury, and sustainable travel experiences and driving lucrative business opportunities.

Reflecting Vision 2030’s forward-looking approach, the event will also explore how travel technology, smart mobility, and innovation are redefining the visitor experience. The ATM Travel Trends Report 2025 projects that total tourism expenditure in the Middle East is expected to reach US$350 billion by 2030, driven by digital transformation and regional collaboration. WTM Spotlight Riyadh will provide a platform for discussions on how technology, investment, and sustainability are shaping the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Saudi Arabia's hospitality industry continues to expand rapidly to meet demand from both domestic and international visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism reported an 89% year-on-year increase in licensed hotels, resorts, and guesthouses in early 2025. WTM Spotlight Riyadh will provide a meeting point for hotel groups, investors, and developers exploring opportunities in one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets in the world.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh is designed to create meaningful connections that drive the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions forward. It will showcase Saudi Arabia’s leadership in innovation, sustainability, and investment, and its growing influence within the global travel community,” added Curtis.

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will coincide with Riyadh Season, an annual mega festival hosted as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life Programme, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the Kingdom’s vibrant cultural and entertainment calendar. As part of the global WTM portfolio, which includes WTM London, WTM Africa, WTM Latin America, and Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the event will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role within the international tourism community, connecting destinations, brands, and buyers across continents.

About WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 33rd year, held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, with forums, experiences, and networking that continue well beyond the show floor over the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown 16% year on year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

The next edition of ATM will take place in Dubai from 4–7 May 2026.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 4 to 6 November 2025 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2026 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 13 to 15 April 2026 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network