Dubai: Innovation takes center stage as the highly anticipated WOW Summit Dubai 2023 gears up to set hearts ablaze at the luxurious Atlantis the Royal in Dubai on October 8th and 9th, 2023.

Prepare to witness the ignition of innovation and inspiration at WOW Summit Dubai 2023, an exquisite affair that stands as the unrivaled pinnacle of Blockchain events in the Middle East. This event promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of the latest trends and innovations in the Web3 space, with a lineup of speakers and sponsors that exemplify excellence.

Ivan Ivanov, Global CEO at WOW Summit, is thrilled: "WOW Summit Dubai 2023 is poised to be a landmark gathering for Web3 and Web2 industry leaders, investors, and Government representatives. With our remarkable speakers and esteemed sponsors, we are shaping the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, showcasing real-life use cases of DLT and Blockchain technology, innovations in the financial infrastructure, Digital ID, and CBDCs."

Fastex, Unicoin, and Farcana, our Title sponsors, along with Platinum sponsors Darwinbit, iVendPay, MMPRO Trust, and Zima Bank, are at the forefront of nurturing innovation within the dynamic blockchain industry. Their visionary leadership and expertise shine throughout the event, guiding discussions on the transformative power of blockchain technology.

WOW Summit Dubai 2023 brings together distinguished leaders in the blockchain and digital assets sphere and esteemed government officials from the UAE. WOW Summit Dubai 2023 distinguished speakers include Yat Siu, Founder and Executive Chairman at Animoca Brands, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO at Dubai Blockchain Centre, Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer at the DIFC Innovation Hub, Nameer Khan, Founder of FILS & Chairman MENA Fintech Association, Miriam Kiwan, Vice President, MENA at Circle, Mohamed Issa, Regional Director at Chainalysis, Sam Katiela, Founder & CEO at Mamemo and Chairman at Crypto Valley Partners, Joy John, AI Services Specialist, EMEA, Oracle and Scott Thiel, Founder & CEO at TOKO by DLA Piper and Jiten Varu, Head of Web3 at AWS. They bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and vision to the stage, ensuring that attendees will be treated to profound insights and valuable discussions.

Additional notable figures gracing the event include Michael Terpin, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor, Gurvinder Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO at Digital Twin Labs, Christian Gleich, Ambassador of the European Blockchain Association, Nick Spanos, Bitcoin Pioneer, Joshua Hawley, Managing Director at US Capital Global, Mansoor Madhavji, Blockchain Founders Fund and Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder at Crypto Oasis.

Ignite your passion for innovation and success at WOW Summit Dubai 2023—an event that will define the future of blockchain technology. Attendees can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience filled with knowledge sharing, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge developments in the Web3 ecosystem.

About WOW Summit Dubai

WOW Summit is a premier global event that takes place in major cities around the world, including Lisbon, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With a focus on go-to-market management and business development relations, WOW Summit fosters collaboration between Government Authorities, Institutionals, VCs, and fintech companies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

WOW Summit Dubai is a premier global event that brings together industry leaders, visionaries, and entrepreneurs from around the world. As a platform for inspiration, empowerment, and business development, WOW Summit drives success in the dynamic landscape of the UAE and beyond. The event covers a wide range of topics, including the Web2 - Web3 transition, CBDC, regulations, asset tokenization, and the social impact and applications of blockchain and DLT technologies. WOW Summit Dubai 2023 will feature an incredible art and NFT area, providing attendees with an immersive experience in the world of digital art and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals.

The event is hosted by GuyWay, powered by MarketMakingPro, and co-organised by Uvecon.vc. In the past, WOW Summit has hosted renowned speakers, such as Sebastien Borget (Sandbox), Lennix Lai (Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX), Dave Chapman (Executive Director at BC Group), Angelina A. Kwan (CEO at Stratford Finance Limited), Duncan Wong (CEO at CryptoBLK), and Julian Gordon (Hyperledger, Linux Foundation). To exhibit, sponsor or partner, contact us at sales@wowsummit.net.

Media Contact:

WOW Summit

Email: media@wowsummit.net

Website: https://wowsummit.net/

