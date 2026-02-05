Aligned with UAE Vision 2031, WHX Leaders in Dubai will position the UAE as a global hub for health leadership, intelligence and system-level transformation

The official launch will take place on Sunday, 8 February 2026, where Lord Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa, will deliver the welcome address

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: World Health Expo (WHX) has announced the launch edition of WHX Leaders in Dubai, an invitation-only leadership platform designed for the world’s most influential healthcare decision-makers.

The initiative will launch with a special preview on Sunday, 8 February, ahead of the full WHX Leaders programme in 2027. It will join WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) and WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East) as part of a trio of events taking place across the city, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare leadership, investment and innovation. WHX is part of inD, the partnership between the Informa Group PLC and Dubai World Trade Centre.

WHX Leaders in Dubai, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and aligned with UAE Vision 2031, launches amid mounting global pressure on healthcare systems. Ageing populations, rising rates of chronic disease, workforce shortages, which according to World Health Organization projections will result in a shortfall of around 11 million health workers by 2030, and increasing costs, all placing a growing strain on infrastructure.

At the same time, breakthroughs in digital health, data and AI are transforming how care is planned, delivered and financed, often outpacing regulation. These shifts highlight the urgent need for a dedicated platform to address the future of healthcare leadership.

WHX Leaders in Dubai will bring together around 200 senior leaders, including health ministers, government strategists, CEOs, global investors, and influential figures in AI, digital health, and academia who are shaping national healthcare policies, directing significant investments, and influencing the governance frameworks that will determine the future of global health systems.

Lord Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa, said: “At Informa, we create opportunities for entire markets to connect, collaborate and innovate. WHX Leaders Dubai is a great expression of our commitment to this, bringing together key influencers from across the global healthcare ecosystem. Dubai, as a global hub for progress and connectivity, provides the perfect setting for these conversations.”

The 2026 launch preview1` will highlight the calibre of dialogue that will define the platform, including a flagship strategic leadership discussion on how digital and intelligence-driven healthcare systems demand new approaches to policy, governance, and leadership.

Designed as a closed-door, outcomes-driven forum, WHX Leaders, which held its inaugural edition in Africa in 2024, will address the need for a trusted environment where senior leaders can engage in strategic dialogue beyond the constraints of traditional conferences. The platform enables discussion at the highest level on policy alignment, institutional readiness, long-term system resilience, investment and governance models required to support next-generation health systems across the Middle East and beyond.

Speakers on the day will include Shaista Asif, Group CEO, Pure Health; Daniel Kraft, Founder and CEO, NextMed Health; Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO, M42; Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, MayoClinic; Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO, GAVI, The Vaccine; and Sameh ElFangary, Chairman, The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG), President, GCC & Pakistan, AstraZeneca.

About WHX Leaders in Dubai:

WHX Leaders in Dubai is built as an invitation-only environment for coordinated action. Dubai serves as a unique connector, uniting 150+ of the most influential decision-makers in global health to address shared priorities and align on decisions with long-term national and regional impact. As the global flagship event, WHX Leaders will take place alongside World Health Expo - the world’s largest healthcare event - creating an unparalleled platform for health policy, innovation and investment. The 2026 launch preview sets the direction for WHX Leaders 2027, a multi-year initiative designed to accelerate system-level reform across policy, investment, and innovation. WHX Leaders is organised by Informa as part of the World Health Expo (WHX) brand. The event takes place on 8th February 2026 at Cheval Maison, Expo City.

For more information or to request an invite, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/leaders/dubai/en/home.html

About inD

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories, including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education. Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 Colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world’s leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse. As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network