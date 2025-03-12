Dubai: World renowned global futurist, K D Adamson, will take top keynote billing at Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 this coming May, which takes place during UAE Maritime Week, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, over 6-8th May 2025.

Opening the conference programme on Wednesday 7th May between 11am and midday, Ms Adamson is CEO & Founder of Futurenautics Group, as well as author of Shipping and the 800‐lb Gorilla, commentator, advisor and presenter. A renowned straight-talking and energetic international shipping and maritime speaker who has also worked with many leading brands, start-ups and institutional investors, she challenges assumptions about geopolitics and society, business, the environment, economics, technology, and ourselves; reframing the future as a value problem that no technology can solve. Her wealth of maritime expertise encompasses mega-trends such as AI, digitalisation, connectivity, data, autonomy, cyber-security, the circular economy, Industry 4.0 and robotics and how they are all impacting the way humans safely, sustainably and profitably exploit and protect our oceans, rivers, ports and coastlines.

The world’s foremost ‘blue’ futurist in shipping and maritime, her many appearances have included ABC, Al Jazeera, BBC, Fox News, ITN, and NBC and she has spoken at other high-profile maritime events such as WISTA global meeting 2024, OTG’s Ocean Converge, and London International Shipping Week.

Curating the overall programme, Emma Howell, Content Director, Seatrade Maritime, said: “We are thrilled that the legendary K D Adamson will be joining us and sharing her expertise and perspectives on the future of the maritime industry at this crucial point in its history. I’d strongly urge anyone attending the show not to miss this curtain raiser session on Day Two!”

Participating organisations in the three-day conference programme also include: the Nautical Institute; Emirates Shipping Association; National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL); Imarest; WISTA UAE, ICS UAE and Emirates Maritime Legal Association (EMLA), among other international and local associations and partners.

Further details and the next wave of speakers will be announced shortly.

Media wishing to attend Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025 must pre-register for a press pass, by visiting the show website.

For more than 50 years, Seatrade Maritime has brought the international maritime industry together, building an extensive global community through its news website, themed reports, podcast, global events and marketing solutions.



Seatrade Maritime global B2B events offer excellent opportunities to reach new markets quicker and more successfully than any other maritime trade show.

For media enquiries, contact: Emma Howell - emma.howell@informa.com, Director - Content & Digital, Seatrade Maritime - part of Informa Markets.