Projects fall under six strategic pillars reflecting a comprehensive vision for future healthcare.

Of the projects presented, 12 are driven by digital technologies and Agentic AI, reimagining healthcare models.

Activities include MoU signings, a Youth Circle, and a daily podcast titled ‘Health Studio’.

The 4th EHS Healthcare Excellence Symposium to launch with high‑level international participation.

Dubai, UAE – Under the theme ‘Healthcare Inspired by Tomorrow’s Vision’, Emirates Health Services (EHS) is preparing to participate at the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, which will be held from 9 to 12 February at Expo City Dubai.

EHS’s participation is set to reflect its transition beyond developing services to shaping future healthcare models, in line with national priorities outlined in the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, National Innovation Strategy, and UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

During the exhibition, EHS will showcase 28 innovative projects across six strategic pillars, covering the themes of Longevity, Healthy Family, Advanced Clinical Care, A Proactive Experience and Future-Ready Services, and Youth. Under the sixth and final pillar, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Agentic AI, EHS will be presenting 12 specialised projects demonstrating how digital technologies can be effectively transformed into tools for designing future care models.

The suite of projects exhibited at the event is of great significance due to their transformative nature, with 22 of the projects – over 78% – being unprecedented at local, regional, and global levels. This highlights EHS’s leading role in adopting innovative healthcare solutions and shifting from technical concepts to operational, scalable models.

The projects are implemented in partnership with 16 strategic entities in the health innovation ecosystem, creating an integrated model that strengthens collaboration among government bodies, research and development institutions, and medical technology companies, while also enhancing national readiness for future health-related challenges.

On another note, EHS will be launching the 4th EHS Healthcare Excellence Symposium during its participation at WHX Dubai 2026. The event features prominent global entities specialising in medical innovation and aims to promote international knowledge exchange to enable the development of more advanced healthcare models.

The agenda of activities also includes EHS signing MoUs with local and international partners, organising a specialised Youth Circle on the role of younger generations in shaping the future of healthcare, and introducing ‘Health Studio’ – a daily podcast hosting experts and decision‑makers over the course of the exhibition to discuss emerging trends and innovation stories in the sector.

The World Health Expo is a leading global platform focused on the healthcare sector. It brings together industry leaders, policymakers, government officials, and major companies specialising in medical technologies. The expo serves as a strategic venue to showcase innovative solutions in digital health and artificial intelligence, as well as to discuss the evolving models of healthcare delivery worldwide.

EHS’s participation reflects its commitment to enhancing its influential presence in specialised international forums, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to shaping the future of healthcare with innovative, people-centric models, and boosting the regional and global competitiveness of the UAE’s health sector.