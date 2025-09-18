Dubai, UAE: The 11th edition World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will explore the role of young people in driving climate action through technology, entrepreneurship and advocacy. This aligns with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower and integrate youths within national and international climate initiatives. Discussions will also address the growing demand for conscious and sustainable capitalism, highlighting the influence of younger generations in shaping a greener future.

Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, WGES will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

“WGES serves as a cornerstone in strengthening the UAE’s prominent role as a hub for empowering youths, both locally and globally. The summit champions youth-driven initiatives and, each year, emphasises equipping young people with knowledge, opportunities and the latest skills and tools, enabling them to take on leadership roles and actively contribute to climate action,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

“As a global platform, the summit aims to nurture capable and responsible generations by investing in the potential of youths and transforming their talents into impactful initiatives. It amplifies youth voices and innovative solutions to reach decision-makers and investors, while fostering the development of future-oriented skills and knowledge. Ultimately, WGES recognises the youth as the foundation of comprehensive development and the leaders of tomorrow within their communities and economies,” Al Tayer added.

Hoor Ahli, a former COP28 youth climate delegate and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “Our generation carries both the privilege and the responsibility of shaping a green economy that honours our heritage while safeguarding the future. Sustainability is a legacy we carry, and a way of living we choose.”

Dr Lina Noureddin, co-founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Lamar Holding and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “We believe the green transition requires collective action. By leveraging PPP [public-private partnerships] frameworks, we connect private sector capital with international climate goals – turning commitments into real, impactful change for future generations.”

Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group and one of the speakers at WGES 2025, said: “We can’t solve climate challenges with outdated strategies. Sustainability is no longer a tick-box exercise; it creates business opportunities to leverage smart technologies, circular economy principles and energy innovations that will directly impact the bottom line and protect natural resources. The leaders who will excel during this time are those who take bold action and embrace collaboration across sectors and industries to align technology, strategy and purpose. These leaders will use green innovation to drive economic growth and environmental progress.”

Environment and climate action

Decision-makers, officials, experts, innovators and representatives of government organisations, the private sector and academia worldwide will convene to discuss the importance of enhancing the participation of young people in environmental protection and climate action. Discussions will focus on amplifying youth voices, supporting their initiatives and reinforcing their pivotal role in driving positive change and shaping a better future for all.

Digital transformation

The summit empowers qualified young people to harness emerging technologies and take an active role in driving digital transformation and shaping the digital future. As the demographic most engaged with artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, they are uniquely positioned to lead innovation. WGES encourages their transition from passive users to proactive creators of sustainable solutions, accelerating the shift toward a green economy.

Entrepreneurship

The summit further highlights the important role of small and medium enterprises in coming up with innovative technologies capable of making a sustainable positive impact, promoting a resilient and advanced green economy, and contributing to achieving international climate ambitions.

WGES 2025 will focus on core themes of technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy technologies, policy and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.

About the World Green Economy SummitUnder the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization organise the World Green Economy Summit annually. This pioneering international platform aims to drive the transition to a sustainable green economy and foster collaboration among officials and decision-makers to accelerate climate action and explore forward-thinking solutions for sustainability. Since its inception in 2014, the summit has united global leaders, experts and stakeholders from around the world to co-operate to develop strategies, policies and innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental protection. The 11th summit will be held on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

