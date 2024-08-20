Dubai, UAE: Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) serves as a premier platform for dialogue, exploring solutions, and making decisions that support global efforts in combating climate change and empowering vulnerable communities. This is achieved by fostering international cooperation and partnerships across vital sectors and encouraging innovative solutions that mitigate the impacts of climate change. WGES has always given special importance to dialogue on ways to achieve a balance between economic development and protecting the environment, aiming to implement practical mechanisms.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, emphasised that achieving climate justice and empowering impoverished communities are top priorities of the summit. Over previous editions, the summit has proposed solutions centred on advanced green technologies, contributing to the sustainable development goals. Al Tayer noted that climate change impacts essential aspects of life, including public health, food and water availability, and air quality.

"Hosting the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai since its inception in 2014 reflects the UAE’s leading role in global climate action and its commitment to developing effective solutions based on a clear vision to employ advanced technologies and innovation to promote the shift towards a green economy and combat challenges associated with climate change. We remain dedicated to fostering global cooperation and leveraging all efforts and resources to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, striving for a sustainable green economy and a just energy transition that benefits all," said Al Tayer.

The World Green Economy Summit is organized by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). The 10th WGES will be held on 2-3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress.’ Its main thematic pillars this year include decarbonisation, clean energy advancements (including green hydrogen and energy storage), climate finance, circular economy, using technology to tackle climate change, youth in climate change, and food and water.

WGES aims to empower developing regions, foster global cooperation, and encourage public-private partnerships to address climate change. The summit will focus on advancing green policies, promoting cutting-edge technologies, and facilitating the transition to a green economy, while addressing the risks and challenges associated with energy supply to support the green energy transition.