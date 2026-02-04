Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Current and former heads of states, first ladies, Nobel Prize laureates, and humanitarian leaders from around the globe participated in the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Global Majlis on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, sharing diverse perspectives on transforming the principles of peace, solidarity, and coexistence into actionable plans and tangible initiatives that respond to the realities of communities and address urgent humanitarian challenges.

Hosted at the newly inaugurated Zayed National Museum, which is located at the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi. The national museum of the United Arab Emirates celebrates the rich history, culture and stories of its people from ancient times to modern day. It tells the story of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose enduring example still guides the nation and its people today.

The Majlis’ opening included remarks from H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; and representatives of the Vatican and Al-Azhar delivering messages on behalf of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

In an opening video address, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “Sheikh Zayed always acted on the conviction that a peaceful and prosperous society must be anchored in a commitment to the universal human values we all share.”

H.E. Dr. Maitha AlShamsi said that hosting the International Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Majlis at the Zayed National Museum reflects the UAE’s steadfast belief in dialogue, coexistence, and a shared human destiny. She noted that the UAE has long been - and will remain - a land of encounter and human fraternity, creating common spaces that unite rather than divide. She added that the UAE’s leadership continues to support initiatives that promote peace, strengthen human solidarity, and build bridges between nations.

Following the opening, head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H.E. Saida Mirziyoyeva delivered remarks on behalf of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee, of which Her Excellency is a member.

The Majlis’ first session - Female Leadership at the Heart of Human Fraternity - featured prominent women figures including First Lady of the Republic of Lebanon H.E. Nehmat Aoun; First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari; First Lady of the Republic of Colombia H.E. Verónica Alcocer García; former President of the Republic of Indonesia and member of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024 judging committee H.E. Megawati Sukarnoputri; and Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation H.E. Leyla Aliyeva.

H.E. Nehmat Aoun said: "It is our shared responsibility to turn diversity into harmony and strength, reaffirming the enduring values of coexistence and unity across all segments of society.”

H.E. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said: "My close understanding of my mother’s experience and leadership played a significant role in shaping a broad network of thousands of women who contributed to the success of Pakistan’s community-based healthcare model. We have witnessed the positive impact of these initiatives firsthand - in improved health outcomes and in reinforcing the role of women.”

H.E. Verónica Alcocer García shared: "I came to understand that international cooperation is not a concept, but a human responsibility. Whether with patients, incarcerated women, or the elderly who feel unseen, real change begins when we listen, show compassion, and act together.”

H.E. Megawati Sukarnoputri said: ‘To all young women and girls: dare to dream of leadership and positions of responsibility. When a woman succeeds in embodying the values of justice and equality, she contributes to the fulfillment of our greatest aspiration: human fraternity.”

Regarding the role of the next generation, H.E. Leyla Aliyeva said: "We are committed to raising children on the values of compassion, empathy, and a strong sense of family, as these principles play a profound role in building cohesive and resilient societies."

The Majlis continued with a second session - Humanitarian Response in Action: Leading with Courage, Compassion, and Integrity - which examined challenges facing humanitarian responders in crisis and conflict-affected regions worldwide. The panel was moderated by H.E. Charles Michel, former president of the European Council and 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity jury member.

During the discussion, H.E. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee member, stated, “We need engagement from the private sector of the world and government to come together to create real change.”

For his part, world-renowned Egyptian cardiac surgeon and 2024 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honoree Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, highlighted the important role healthcare plays in humanitarian aid and how inequality is a disservice to humanity saying, “Who should care? All of us. We all have to care for inequity in healthcare delivery because we are all equal. The human genome shows we are all equal."

Dr. Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, emphasized, “ We live in a world where we are living crisis to crisis. No one is safe until we are all safe. We need to work in systems and institutions in times of peace to be ready for times of need.”

Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and 2023 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity jury member, focused on how children are some of the most vulnerable in conflict-affected areas saying, “Until and unless we feel all children are our children, we are not going to solve these problems.”

CEO of 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honoree World Central Kitchen, Javier Garcia remarked, “Real change requires a genuine partnership between governments and the private sector. Only when they work together, across borders and systems, can we deliver lasting impact."

Together, the two sessions marked a qualitative shift in global humanitarian dialogue, moving beyond theoretical discourse toward practical, actionable solutions. Discussions underscored the vital role of female leadership and the importance of innovation, integrity, and collaboration in responding to contemporary humanitarian challenges.

The global Majlis represents the final milestone ahead of the seventh annual Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Award Ceremony, scheduled to take place on February 4, 2026, at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony will honor this year’s recipients – the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement, Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali, and Palestinian humanitarian organization Taawon - in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advancing human fraternity, solidarity, cooperation, and global peace.