Ergonomic chairs, soundproof pods, and rotatable models all on show at three-day exhibition, which runs until today at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Now in its 22nd year, WORKSPACE, the Middle East and North Africa’s premier exhibition for workspace design, office interiors, and workplace technology, is championing the industry’s latest product launches this week, with engaging panel discussions centred around Artificial Intelligence, employee wellbeing, and human-centric social places at work. The three-day show is running at Dubai World Trade Centre until today (May 29).

WORKSPACE is co-located alongside The Hotel Show, INDEX, and HITEC, with organizers dmg events expecting 35,000 visitors and welcoming more than 900 exhibitors from 48 countries. This year, WORKSPACE features exhibitors from across the USA, Germany, Italy, UAE, Türkiye, and South Korea, all of which are showcasing products, including office technology, wellness solutions, and office interiors, with key exhibitors including Haworth, Steelcase, Interstuhl, LAS, Dauphin, Alea, Frezza, Motif Interiors, Treelocate, and Diemme.

Haworth, which focuses on designing functional, high-performance spaces that support evolving workplace needs, is showcasing new-to-market solutions that touch on a number of workplace design trends. “We’re pleased to return this year to showcase some of our latest innovations in workspace design,” said Deepak TD, Area Manager – Business Development, Middle East and Africa, at Haworth. “These solutions reflect Haworth’s global legacy of performance, sustainability, and user-centric design. From the Fern Digital Knit, crafted from 100 per cent recycled polyester yarn, to the Breck chair’s weight-activated ergonomic support, each product is developed with comfort, flexibility, and the modern workplace in mind.”

With privacy becoming increasingly important in larger office spaces, soundproof meeting pods have gained popularity in recent years. “We’ve seen growing interest in private meeting spaces that blend in with wider design choices, which is why we are also showcasing our ‘BuzziNest Office’ privacy booth, as well as our ‘YourPlace Echo’ for agile environments and ‘Hush Free’ pods that support hybrid collaboration,” he added.

Making its debut at WORKSPACE this year is leading UAE-based furniture wholesaler Arabian Oasis General Trading (AOGT). Speaking on their first participation, Jufeeth Mohammed, Managing Director of AOGT, said: “WORKSPACE offers an ideal platform to connect with businesses looking to reimagine their spaces and explore more responsive, long-term office solutions. We are showcasing our latest range of wholesale office furniture and customised recliners, including sofas and rotatable models – all designed to support the evolving needs of modern workplaces.”

A key highlight of the event, the WORKSPACE Summit, designed by BLUEHAUS is also underway with dedicated sessions and panel discussions on the necessity of human-centric social spaces, the integration of Artificial Intelligence into workplace design, and the evolving needs of employees.

In one of the day's opening sessions, Ben Corrigan, Founder and Managing Director of BLUEHAUS, explored the fundamental importance of human connection in a world increasingly reliant on digital communications. According to Corrigan, while much of what we do can be accomplished online – especially evident during the COVID pandemic – he emphasized ‘authentic social interaction remains irreplaceable’.

“We're human, no matter what direction we go in,” he said. “Physical presence fosters genuine engagement that virtual tools cannot replicate.”

To illustrate this, Corrigan recounted a personal story about designing a vibrant communal space in London that encouraged social interaction. The space thrived because it energized visitors, becoming the 'soul' of the workspace. When a similar concept was attempted in Dubai, it failed – until a simple experiment was conducted.

”All it took was increasing the background noise on some of the screens that we placed around the space, rather than overhauling the design,” he said. “This subtle change made the space feel more familiar and comfortable. The quietness of the space before this minor change was putting people off. This led to the space being fully utilized by the company’s employees after only one week, ticking that crucial part of the design brief - employee engagement.

“Beyond design and technology, it's how individuals feel in a space that truly matters. Despite technological advancements, the human need for connection, community, and belonging remains central.”

With Artificial Intelligence now becoming commonplace in most work environments, the interior design industry is no different. In a session titled ‘The AI Revolution – How Intelligent Tech is Redefining the Workplace’, Jalil Benkiran, Managing Director, Ultraconfidentiel, said that over the past three years, his approach to AI had been centred around its role as an augmentation of imagination rather than a replacement for his designers.

From the outset, Benkiran viewed AI as a tool to enhance the creative process, helping his team to explore new ideas, expand their horizons, and deepen their design insights: “Our strategy has involved experimenting with a wide variety of AI tools – testing what emerges and identifying those that are most relevant to our workflow,” he said.

“The goal is to elevate the team’s creative capabilities and facilitate operating exploration at a higher level. As one expert said ‘AI is like a megaphone. If you don’t have anything to say, then obviously the output isn’t going to be impactful.’ In our view, the core of meaningful use of AI lies in the initial input: The art direction, vision, and intent that designers inject into the system. The AI simply amplifies this input, acting as a digital extension of our creative minds. It pushes boundaries, offers new perspectives, and challenges us to think differently.”

Benkiran has changed his mindset on what AI means to his business. “We see AI as a virtual colleague sitting around the table with us: Helping, questioning, provoking, and prompting us not just to find perfect answers, but to ask new questions and explore uncharted territories. This collaborative partnership between human intuition and machine intelligence is shaping a new frontier of creativity, where technology empowers us to go deeper and wider in our design processes.”

WORKSPACE 2025 runs alongside The Hotel Show, INDEX and HITEC from May 27-29 at Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information or to register to attend, visit: www.workspaceexhibition.com

