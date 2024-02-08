The NYUAD Project Space, will open a faculty installation on February 15

Abu Dhabi: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery will open its spring exhibition, titled In Real Time, on February 22. Running until June 9, with this exhibition, Chief Curator Maya Allison tests one of the limits of the curatorial form: when is an exhibition complete? What happens when we allow an exhibition to grow and change at its own pace?

To investigate this question, Allison will allow the list of artists for In Real Time to continue to grow after the exhibition opens, along with the artworks themselves. Some of the artists include Moza Almatrooshi, Rana Begum, Chafa Ghaddar, Gözde İlkin, Sol Lewitt, Cristiana de Marchi, Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian, and Haleh Redjaian, among others. The Art Gallery’s Instagram account will announce artists and artwork developments in real time as the exhibition launches and during its run.

Meanwhile, the Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue, the Project Space, will welcome the public to its second exhibition this year, The Narrow Path: Glossolalia in Public, on February 15. This solo project by NYUAD Assistant Arts Professor of Live Art Chinasa Ezugha will run until March 6. It features a performance film titled The Narrow Path, the second in a series of three performance projects by the artist in which the act of “glossolalia”—speaking in tongues—can be seen as a ceremonial performance. In the exhibition, the artist seeks to explore the question: “To what extent does our understanding of glossolalia change according to the context of public aesthetics?”

Supporting the progress made by other arts institutions within the UAE, the NYUAD Art Gallery and the projects it supports serve the local arts community as a testing ground for new and innovative curatorial approaches that nourish the dialogue around exhibition practice in the Gulf. In addition, its auxiliary venue, the Project Space, is an exhibition laboratory for the academic and regional community, including the annual Senior Capstone Festival, faculty-curated exhibitions, experimental projects, and the work of emerging artists from the region.

Listings:

Exhibition title: The Narrow Path: Glossolalia in Public at the Project Space, the NYUAD Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue

at the Project Space, the NYUAD Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue Exhibition dates: February 15 to March 6, Tuesday through Sunday, 12-8 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Admission: Free

Exhibition page: Click here for more details.

Exhibition title: In Real Time at the NYUAD Art Gallery

at the NYUAD Art Gallery Exhibition dates: February 22 to June 9, Tuesday through Sunday, 12-8 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Admission: Free

Exhibition page: Click here for more details.

