The inaugural event will be taking place Saturday 19 October 2024 at Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts

This is the brand’s first event outside of the US

Dubai, UAE: For the first time ever, on Saturday 19 October, world-renowned international trail running brand, Women’s Epic will be launching in Dubai, marking its first event outside of the United States of America. This female-only race, which will take place in the land around Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts, will see hundreds of fitness loving women embarking on a fun yet athletic challenge, championing the power women possess.

The world’s leading women only trail running event will see female runners channel themselves over distances of 5k, 10km and 20km. Every participating runner will receive the Women’s Epic “epic” swag bag which includes incredible items with a value greater than the price of the ticket purchase.

The Women’s Epic brand, which was conceived and operates out of Utah, USA, has been brought to the Middle East by the team at CaB Sports after they identified the positive impact the event could have in the region.

Stephanie Cartwright, Project Manager for CaB Sports, said: “The Women’s Epic brand is monumental and motivational from start to finish. It’s incredible to create an event for women only, to come and celebrate their love of the sport, running alongside fellow women of all backgrounds, fitness levels and ages.”

The weekend-long race event also includes a plethora of female-focused activities with opportunities for racers to take part in yoga, mindfulness and sound healing activities on the Friday evening at Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts. In addition, post-race a reviving yoga and stretch session will take place, prior to a lively brunch for all the participants including opportunity to engage with some of the fantastic ambassadors for the brand.

Stephanie continued: “We wanted to extend the values of the Women’s Epic brand when we brought it to Dubai. There are so many inspirational and strong women within the Middle East, and this racing brand is set up to help us celebrate them as well as encourage everyone to get fit and healthy.”

Starting at 7am, runners will follow trails set up on the land close to the Dubai Parks and Resort, before relaxing in the post-race village at Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts, accessing the sensational facilities the hotel boasts. With prices starting from 150 AED, which includes a phenomenal swag bag items such as Gym Sox, Grenade and Hydote – it’s a must-do on the sporting calendar.

Race Emcee, Lauren Taylor commented: “I can’t wait for the start line. The vibe will be fantastic. I am looking forward to encouraging every runner to ring the halfway bell and to cheer everyone home as they finish.”

Jodi Horton and Ashlee Hinds, the brand creators who live in Utah are thrilled to see their race brand land in the Middle East, stating: “We have seen the development of the sports world across the Middle East, and we are ecstatic to see Women’s Epic join the sporting calendar. We fully expect the region to embrace the culture of the race, which includes a strong female focused community and empowering women – we cannot wait to see the smiles on all the runners as they embody Women’s Epic”.

For full details of the race head to womenepicrace.me