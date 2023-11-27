Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 9th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 28 November) under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap to the Future: Advancing the Global Green Economy’.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) are organising the 9th WGES on 28-29 November 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai. Several local and international figures, officials, decision-makers, experts, speakers, government officials, media professionals, and academicians will participate.

“The World Green Economy Summit contributes to enhancing the UAE’s leadership of the global efforts to transitions to a green economy that is capable of adapting to climate change and reducing its risks, losses, and damage. The drastic climate events and the steady accumulation of scientific evidence demonstrate the importance of managing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing carbon, and enhancing resource efficiency, as well as directing sustainable investments to underfinanced economies and empowering developing regions. Galvanising efforts, inclusion, and encouraging global cooperation and public-private partnerships present the only viable path forward to achieve progress in climate action, reach carbon neutrality, and enhance the quality of life,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

The high-level events, seminars, and panel discussions held during WGES will discuss green policy, green finance, green technology and innovation, green energy, and green partnerships. These pillars are aligned with the UAE’s priority areas for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.