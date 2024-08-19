Dubai, UAE: The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has become a global platform for regional and international exhibitions and forums looking for new exhibitors and partners and wishing to enrich their customer base in the region and around the world and expand their growth opportunities.

WETEX has secured a prestigious position as the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent specialised international exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, smart grid, and other vital sectors. WETEX enhances Dubai's position as an international hub for exhibitions and conferences, and a global capital for green economy and sustainable development. WETEX is a major contributor in highlighting Dubai's global leadership in the exhibition sector, and showcasing the cultural, commercial, and investment exposure in the Emirate. It also emphasises Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and its specialised international centres in the exhibition and conference industry.

“WETEX has always played an essential role in supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development by supporting exhibition and conference industry in the UAE and Dubai and consolidating the UAE’s position as an international capital for the specialised events sector. The growing impact of WETEX is reflected in the event attracting exhibitions, forums, conferences, and companies specialised in exhibition services. WETEX brings together thousands of local and international companies from the government and private sectors to showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions. It is an ideal platform for investors and decision makers to exchange expertise and experiences, conclude deals, and build partnerships. The event has become an annual forum for those wishing to be an essential part of the industry, build a sustainable future, and enhance their readiness for future sectors,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“MIE Group Announces Largest International Pavilion from China at WETEX 2024. MIE Group is proud to announce that over 200 Chinese exhibitors will be participating in WETEX 2024, occupying a substantial 2000 sqm area. This marks the largest international pavilion from China at the event, underscoring the strong presence and commitment of Chinese companies to the Middle East market. WETEX 2024 provides an unparalleled platform for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products and solutions. This prestigious water event aligns perfectly with our sustainability and eco-friendly goals, emphasizing the importance of sustainable water management and environmental protection. The participation of these Chinese companies not only highlights the dynamic trade relations between China and the Middle East but also reinforces MIE Group’s commitment to facilitating global business opportunities. We are excited to see the collaborations and partnerships that will emerge from this significant event,” said David wang MIE Chairman.

“Currently, the hottest keyword in the global energy market is by far 'carbon neutral', and the development of clean energy such as green hydrogen is accelerating to realise this. As the demand for related technologies and equipment increases, opportunities for Korean companies to enter the global market are expected to continue. As many related companies from various countries participate in WETEX, it is easy to raise technology and product awareness, networking with potential buyers, and identify industrial trends. Therefore, it is expected that Korean companies in energy, environment, and projects will actively participate in the next WETEX,” said Charles Maeng from IPR Forum.

The 26th WETEX is held from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.