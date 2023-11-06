Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) is hosting 24 international pavilions from 16 countries, with some countries participating in more than one pavilion. The pavilions can be found at Sheikh Rashid hall; Sheikh Saeed halls 1, 2, 3; Sheikh Maktoum hall; Arena halls 1 and 2; and halls 1 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition will see the participation of more than 2,556 companies from 62 countries, in addition to 75 sponsors and 37 partners and supporting associations.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023.

“We welcome the participation of all countries in the exhibition to unite efforts to accelerate energy transition, achieve net zero, and pave the way for a more sustainable future for humanity. This supports Dubai’s position a global capital for green economy and sustainable development, and the UAE’s leadership in climate work. This is underscored by the timing of the exhibition, which is being held a few days before COP 28, to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. Thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, the exhibition has become one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide. It provides an exceptional opportunity for thousands of companies, investors, and visitors from around the world to explore investment and business opportunities, build partnerships and business relationships, learn about market needs and future projects, and sign deals,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

“The exhibition attracts wide participation from major local and international companies from the public and private sectors. Participants will showcase their products, innovations, and solutions in energy, water, green development, sustainability, electric vehicles (EVs), smart cities, green buildings, cybersecurity, renewable energy, innovation, AI, robotics, decarbonisation, smart grids, and more,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Chairperson of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorships Committee for WETEX.

The exhibition also hosts many meetings between companies, government and private institutions, and investors through the Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) platforms.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

