Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will dedicate an ‘Education and Innovation’ zone for the youth during the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to consolidate the role of youth in achieving carbon neutrality. WETEX and DSS is organised by DEWA under the directions of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ‘Education and Innovation’ zone brings together graduate students and young professionals with industry leaders, to discuss ways to promote sustainability in education. It also empowers youth and provides them with innovative technologies and practices to make the world more resilient, sustainable and green. The zone, located in Hall No. 1, will witness a series of panel discussions, presentations, round tables, and MoUs, among other activities, with the participation of the SEE Institute; Emirates Global Aluminium; Emirates Environmental Group; and Emirates Green Building Council.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that the Education and Innovation Zone at WETEX and DSS is in line with DEWA’s efforts to support the vision of the wise leadership who believe that young people are the driving force for a brighter future. Creating this zone also underlines DEWA’s continuous efforts to engage the youth in sustainable development and encourage them to develop innovative solutions to combat the effects of climate change. This consolidates the position of the UAE and Dubai as a hub for creativity and an incubator for innovators.

“The exhibition reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in line with the wise leadership’s vision to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for local and international companies, institutions, youth, and industry leaders to learn about the latest developments and technologies in the water, traditional and renewable energy, and environment sectors. The panel discussions are a meeting point for experts and stakeholders to exchange best practices in the green economy, smart cities, innovation, sustainable development, decarbonisation, circular economy, renewable energy production and storage, turning waste into energy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies in utilities, and other topics,” added Al Tayer.

For registration to WETEX and DSS 2022, please visit https://www.wetex.ae/Registration