Dubai, UAE: Amid the increasing inquiries from global companies and organisations about establishing headquarters and branches in the UAE and Dubai, the 26th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature a series of workshops and panel discussions that will focus on the facilitations and incentives Dubai offers to companies looking to establish new headquarters or branches in the Emirate. The workshops will highlight Dubai's flexible regulatory and legislative frameworks, diverse investment options across various sectors, attractive opportunities and promising business prospects, robust digital infrastructure, safety and security, as well as other factors that enhance investor and business confidence, positioning Dubai as a global investment hub and a preferred destination for investors and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“As the region's largest exhibition focused on energy, water, green development, sustainability, smart grid, sustainable transport, and related sectors, WETEX serves as a global platform to understand market needs, explore future projects, and identify opportunities to participate in renewable and clean energy projects in the UAE and across the region. It is an excellent venue for exploring investment opportunities, building partnerships, closing deals, and networking with companies, decision-makers, and investors from around the world. Over the years, we have seen growing interest from investors, entrepreneurs, and exhibitors to establish headquarters and branches in Dubai after gaining insights into Dubai's competitive business environment through WETEX. Dubai's status as a global city and a leading destination to live, work, and invest continues to attract global attention,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“DEWA is a leading national entity that attracts both public and private sector investments. Our adoption of the Independent Producer model has attracted investments worth AED 43.6 billion over 10 years. This model has enabled DEWA to achieve the world’s lowest Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) in solar energy projects, establishing Dubai as a global benchmark for solar energy pricing. Additionally, the Dubai Green Fund was launched to provide innovative financing solutions for green projects. We continue to explore new and innovative financing mechanisms to encourage and enhance spending on sustainable infrastructure,” added Al Tayer.

Dubai offers an ideal business environment for investors. According to data from Financial Times Ltd’s “fDi Markets,” Dubai ranked No.1 globally in attracting Greenfield Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in 2023 for the third consecutive year. In 2023 alone, Dubai attracted 1,650 foreign investment projects worth over AED 39.2 billion, contributing to the creation of around 45,000 jobs.

The UAE offers investors more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones, in which expatriates and foreign investors can have full ownership of companies. These zones are characterised by their highly efficient infrastructure, and distinct services that facilitate smooth workflows, saving businesses considerable time and effort.

As an innovation ecosystem, Expo City Dubai provides a springboard for businesses to scale and grow, offering an enabling Free Zone environment and digital platforms to promote connections, encourage knowledge-sharing and facilitate funding. It supports cross-sector collaboration across areas such as creativity, education, innovation and mobility, with a shared commitment to sustainability. Expo City Dubai welcomes companies eager to make their home in the innovative business community that fosters creativity, connection and growth.

“A blueprint for sustainable urban living, powered by renewable energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Expo City Dubai is committed to driving progress for the benefit of people and the planet. This ethos, combined with our enabling free zone environment and strategic location at the centre of Dubai’s growth corridor, is attracting organisations focused on innovation and sustainability. World-class events such as WETEX play a crucial role in engaging those interested in investing in and doing business in our city, and we are proud to further build on our long-standing relationship with DEWA to advance Dubai’s economic agenda and commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority.

“At DP World, our commitment to sustainability is evident in the progress we have made toward our goals of reducing our carbon footprint by 42% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. We've already cut carbon emissions from our UAE operations by nearly 50%, thanks to using 100% renewable energy from DEWA, certified by International Renewable Energy Certificates. Jafza's sustainability initiatives, including advanced energy and water savings, as well as the region's largest rooftop solar installation, demonstrate our dedication to climate action. We look forward to connecting with customers and industry leaders at WETEX, where we can share insights on our energy transition and explore collaborations for shared sustainability goals,” said Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.

About WETEX

