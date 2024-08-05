Dubai, UAE: The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature a hub specialised for the latest health and safety technologies and practices. The goal is to raise the awareness of institutions and individuals of all ages on the most important international standards on health and safety in the home and work environment. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The hub includes four sections: interactive workshops’ section; seminars and panel discussions’ section; children’s safety section; and the competitions, puzzles, games and raffles section to test relevant knowledge and experiences and foster innovation in implementing safety procedures.

“WETEX is the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and the most prominent international exhibition specialising in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green buildings, electric vehicles, smart grid, and other vital sectors. As such WETEX is committed to expanding its areas of focus and covering all main sectors that ensure a healthier and brighter future for all. Our focus on health and safety this year is in line with our efforts to make the UAE a global leader in the field of quality of life, and to advance well-being, health and quality of life. This supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Distinguished local and international experts in health and safety will review guidelines and procedures for occupational safety, physical and mental health, and the latest trends and technologies in this field. They will also highlight precautionary measures to evaluate and avoid potential accidents and risks, enhance readiness for emergency situations, contain damage, manage stress and fatigue. The goal is to enhance resilience in facing the effects of climate change on occupational health and safety at school, home and the workplace. In addition, the health and safety hub will showcase success stories, strategies, and innovative initiatives that reinforce companies’ commitment to promoting a culture of health and safety and ensuring a healthy, safe, and supportive work environment, enhancing their reputation as socially responsible institutions supportive of achieving a sustainable future.

“At EGA, safety is our first priority always, and that is why we are pleased to support the focus at this year’s WETEX on safety. We have worked for decades to continuously improve all aspects of safety – technical solutions like inherently safe equipment, our safety management system, our safety culture, and authentic leadership. Our bold aspiration is not just zero harm, but to eliminate the risk of harm in our operations and processes. We are looking forward to sharing what we have learned at WETEX, and to learning from others,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium.

“Bureau Veritas is proud to participate as a partner in the Health & Safety Hub, which will be hosted for the first time in parallel with WETEX this year. For nearly 200 years, Bureau Veritas has been helping its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure, and processes meet standards and regulations regarding quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas offers a extensive suite of health and safety services to help organisations across diverse industries maintain robust Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS) in compliance with international standards such as ISO 45001. The company's expertise extends to emerging areas like psychological health and safety (ISO 45003), disaster recovery, and emergency preparedness planning. Bureau Veritas' technical centers empower clients to holistically manage their occupational health and safety data while addressing the evolving challenges posed by the convergence of operational technology (OT), cybersecurity, and occupational health/industrial hygiene. By leveraging its global reach and industry-leading expertise, Bureau Veritas supports organisations in navigating the complex landscape of health and safety management, particularly as they harness the power of digitalisation to drive innovation and enhance safety performance,” said Khurram Majeed, Bureau Veritas Executive Vice President Middle East, Africa and Caspian.

"In line with the UAE' leadership directive of ensuring the wellbeing of all UAE citizens and resident and enhance the quality of workplaces, Dubai Quality Group is honoured to taking part in the 3-day health and safety hub organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), parallel to WETEX 2024. The hub aims to raise awareness about industry-specific health and safety standards by encouraging companies to adopt best practices and adhere to regulations to ensure the well-being and wellness of their employees," said Samira Mohamed, the managing director of the Dubai Quality Group.

Registration for the 26th WETEX is available on the website https://www.wetex.ae/en/visitor-registration