Doha, Qatar - Web Summit Qatar 2025 is gaining incredible momentum ahead of its second edition, with over 1,200 startups expected to participate in what is shaping to be a record-breaking event.

Speaking during the Web Summit Permanent Organising Committee meeting, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Web Summit Permanent Organising Committee, highlighted the extraordinary growth of this year’s event, scheduled for 23 to 26 February.

Sheikh Jassim revealed that the total tickets issued have surged by 90 percent compared to this time last year, with general attendee tickets tripling and partner sign-ups growing by 115 percent. Startups participation has risen by 65 percent, with all tickets projected to sell out ahead of the event. Investor attendance has also surged by 250 percent,while the Women in Tech program ticket sales have grown by 20 percent.

Sheikh Jassim added: “We are proud of the incredible strides we have made preparing to host one of the largest global technology events. The anticipated record-breaking interest reflects Qatar’s growing reputation as a leader in innovation and technology.”

He continued: “We are excited to welcome innovators, investors and tech enthusiasts from around the world to this landmark event. Qatar’s business-friendly environment, cutting-edge infrastructure and exceptional quality of life create the perfect setting for creativity and bold ideas to thrive.”

Web Summit Qatar 2025 boasts an exceptional speaker line-up, featuring Alexis Ohanian, Founder and General Partner at Seven Seven Six and Co-founder of Reddit; Eduardo Saverin, Co-founder of Facebook and B Capital; and Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla Corporation.

By hosting Web Summit as part of a five-year partnership, Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation. The summit is a key driver in attracting foreign investment, driving tourism growth and strengthening the State’s business environment, supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification and global leadership in innovation.

Qatar’s inaugural Web Summit set several impressive records last year, including the largest startup participation in an inaugural edition, with 1,100 startups participating and notable representation from Africa. This year’s edition is expected to surpass those achievements, further solidifying Qatar’s status as a global innovation hub.