Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) held a series of workshops on biostatistical methods and interpretation to help healthcare professionals improve their research skills.

Titled “Certificate in the Analysis of Medical Data: Applied Biostatistics for Healthcare Professionals,” the Certificate offers three workshops (introductory, intermediate, and advanced) aimed at enabling healthcare professionals to better organize, manage, and analyze their data and correctly interpret and summarize its results. The workshops are applied in nature, allowing participants to learn about biostatistical concepts through case studies that use statistical software.

The overall learning objectives are to enable participants to enter and manage data using statistical software; perform bivariate and multivariate analysis for continuous and dichotomous outcomes; and implement simple analysis for survival data.

The workshops are aimed at physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, researchers, and educators. However, anyone interested in research can also attend.

Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshops were led by Dr. Ziyad R. Mahfoud, professor of research in population health sciences at WCM-Q, and facilitated by WCM-Q’s Deema Al Sheikhly, director of medical education and continuing professional development, and lecturer of education in medicine; Padmakumari Sarada, teaching specialist in math and statistics; Soha Dargham, senior biostatistician; and first-year medical student Ibtihal Kamal.

Dr. Mahfoud said: “Research is considered the main pillar for the advancement of science and the improvement of healthcare for patients, and biostatistics plays a key role in research. Our Certificate and associated training workshops are designed to help healthcare professionals improve their skills in research by accurately organizing, managing, and analyzing data. With healthcare professionals being better equipped to independently analyze data, we are also likely to see an increase in research output in Qatar and the region.”

To receive the Certificate, participants are required to complete all three workshops and successfully pass an assessment at the end of each activity. Participants who are interested in only registering for individual workshops receive a Certificate of attendance indicating the level of workshop attended and the number of credits received as per hours attended.

In Qatar, WCM-Q is accredited as a provider of continuing medical education by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and is accredited internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

The next edition of the “Certificate in the Analysis of Medical Data: Applied Biostatistics for Healthcare Professionals” is scheduled to begin with two introductory online and in-person workshops on August 25 & 26, 2023.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

