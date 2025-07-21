The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has welcomed a delegation of 20 senior healthcare leaders from various countries around the world, as part of its participation in the International Programme for Health Leadership.

The programme is organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office (GEEO), under the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, to exchange global best practices in healthcare and strengthen institutional knowledge partnerships.

The delegation was introduced to Dubai’s pioneering experience in advancing the healthcare sector and the significant achievements made in sustainability and the quality of care, reflecting the emirate’s elevated global standing in public health and quality of life indices.

During the meeting, DHA teams presented key aspects of the institutional transformation currently underway within Dubai’s healthcare system, along with the emirate’s health sector strategy. The session also covered the public health protection framework and the mechanisms for prevention and epidemic response.

A detailed presentation was delivered outlining the authority’s efforts to promote community health, strengthen preventive readiness, and ensure the integration of legislative and regulatory infrastructure in this domain.

The teams also showcased the healthcare regulatory frameworks adopted in Dubai, along with the advanced standards and policies that reflect the authority’s strategic approach and future vision for regulating healthcare professions and facilities across the emirate. The presentation further highlighted the integrated health insurance system and the sustainable financing mechanisms that contribute to the continuity and financial efficiency of healthcare services.

The meeting also featured a specialised presentation on the findings of Dubai’s Household Health Survey, emphasising the critical role of accurate data in supporting decision-making and enhancing planning based on scientific research and analytical insights.

The delegation also undertook a field visit to the Dubai Health Authority’s Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, where they received a detailed briefing on the emirate’s emergency health management system. The session highlighted DHA’s efforts to ensure maximum responsiveness during crises and disasters, as well as the centre’s advanced capabilities.

Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of DHA, affirmed that the rapid progress in Dubai’s healthcare sector has played a key role in reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global leader in quality of life and healthcare.